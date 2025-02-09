PDP Damagun Shifts Position on Defected Wike’s 25 Rivers Assembly Members, Says Re-contesting Election is the Only Option

By: Daure David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new stance regarding the 25 Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of former Governor Nyesom Wike. The party has now asserted that the only viable course of action for the defected lawmakers, who have yet to vacate their seats, is to recontest in a fresh election.

The 25 lawmakers, who made the controversial move to the opposition party ahead of the 2023 elections, were accused of breaching the constitution after their defection. Their actions have sparked political tension in the state, with calls from various quarters urging for the immediate declaration of their seats as vacant.

At a press conference, the PDP’s acting National, Damagun, emphasized that under the Nigerian constitution, lawmakers who defect from the party that sponsored them into office are legally bound to vacate their seats. He reiterated that failure to do so would leave them with no other option than to go back to the people in a fresh election to revalidate their mandate.

“The 25 Rivers Assembly members who defected to the APC should have vacated their seats long ago, as mandated by the Nigerian constitution. Since they have failed to do so, it is now clear that the only lawful step remaining for them is to recontest their seats in another election,” Damagun stated.

He further criticized the defected lawmakers for betraying the trust of their constituents and for disrupting the political harmony in the state. He described their defection as a power grab that had no regard for the will of the people they were elected to serve.

This shift in position from the PDP follows mounting pressure from the party’s supporters and other political stakeholders who have condemned the defection of Wike’s allies. The PDP has promised to continue pushing for the removal of these lawmakers, arguing that they no longer represent the wishes of their constituents, who voted for them based on their allegiance to the party.

The APC, on the other hand, has maintained that the defectors are within their rights to join a political party of their choice and that any legal actions taken against them will be vigorously contested in the courts.

As the matter continues to unfold, the political atmosphere in Rivers State remains tense, with all eyes now on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the next steps in resolving the crisis. The PDP’s stance has reignited debates on the legality of cross-carpeting among elected officials and whether more stringent measures should be put in place to prevent the political instability such actions can cause.

With 2027 fast approaching, political analysts predict that the defection saga could play a major role in shaping the outcomes of future elections in the state.