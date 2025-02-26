Securing Education in Bauchi: Education Ministry Welcomes Stakeholders for SSD Financial Plan Meeting

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi based non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Syndicate in Sporting Women and Children Initiative SISWACHI has engaged stakeholders to draft an estimate coated action plan on

safe school declaration (SSD) for implementation in Bauchi state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Director, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed said that the essence of the gathering was to generate inputs data to enable in projecting of an estimated action plan cost for safety of schools under safe schools declaration in the state.

She said the project was a collaborative effort between the SISWACHI, ministry of education and being founded by United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) and Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) and appreciated the usual support and cooperation of the various stakeholders especially during it’s planning project at Professor Abubakar in last year.

In their separate remarks, the representatives from the ministry of education Hajiya Aishatu Ahmad Aliyu, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Sa’adatu Usman head of NGO project in the ministry commended the efforts of SISWACHI and assured of the ministry support in the project.

Corroborating, the Special Assistant to the governor on Education project, Mustapha Rabo also applauded the initiative says it’s a welcome development.

In her overview speech, Dr Abiola Akiyode Afolabi who was the director and founder, Women Advocacy Research and Docuntation Centre WARDC, said the project has three components of creating awareness, adoption of the safe schools declaration and cost action plan to strengthen synergy and collaboration with other stakeholders to push for the implementation in Bauchi State.

Ably represented by program manager Mrs Jennifer Nwokedike added that Bauchi State has achieved two objectives our of the in the project which comprising of project planning and adoption of the safe school declaration for assenting the Bill in to law by the Executive governor of the State and is the last stage in the project which is the financial plan for the implementation of SSD for action.

In his paper presentation, Professor, Kehinde Olayode a consultant from Obafemi Awolowo University explained that the Coasted Action Plan lmplementation Bill for Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools of Bauchi State was aimed at projecting the estimated cost of expenses for 2025 to 2029 fiscal year project.

Highlights of the meeting was a paper presentation, group work to draft a coasted action plan, group photographs and questions and answers section from the participants.

The witnessed the presence of the representatives from the ministry of education, women affairs, youth development, justice, security agencies, student union, civil society organisations and media.