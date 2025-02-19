19 Northern States Set To Create Regional Development Master Plan

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The 19 northern states in Nigeria have pledged to create a regional development plan, aiming to fulfill the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of the northern region.

This commitment was made by Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger State and chairman of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, during the 11th Annual Lecture of the foundation in Bauchi.

Aliyu emphasized the urgent need for northern governors to develop a plan for the region’s speedy development, considering the numerous challenges it faces. He stressed the importance of collective effort and accountability, saying, “If truly we want our region to develop, we must as people in the region stand up and face the reality.”

The chairman also highlighted the foundation’s achievements in education, healthcare, empowerment, and leadership development. He emphasized the need for state governments to take responsibility for local government matters, ensuring accountability and transparency.

This development plan is expected to drive growth and progress in the northern region, building on the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Director General and CEO of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Eng. Dr. Abubakar Umar, recently announced that the foundation has awarded 80,800 scholarships to deserving students in the region, in addition to uplifting and transforming the lives of many Almajiri.

In a related development, Guest Speaker Dr. Mansur Mukhtar emphasized the need for the 19 northern governors to prioritize key issues affecting the region. These include Security Challenges, Poverty Reduction, Job Creation, and Infrastructural Development.

Dr. Mukhtar’s call to action underscores the importance of addressing these pressing concerns to ensure the region’s growth and prosperity. By prioritizing these areas, the northern governors can work towards creating a more secure, prosperous, and developed region for all its citizens.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State have pledged to support a new initiative in their respective states. The initiative aims to promote unity and development in the region, leveraging the newly established Ministry of Livestock for job creation.

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), commended the initiative and urged governors to prioritize unity and development. He also called for an end to herders and farmers clashes, and expressed support for the current administration to complete its term.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, is a highly influential figure in Nigeria, considered the spiritual leader of the country’s Muslims. Although he was represented by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman, at the event, his presence was still felt.

The Sultan’s assurance of support from traditional rulers is significant, given his position as the head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria (NSCIA).

The event itself was a testament to the Sultan’s influence, with high-profile attendees including governors, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, and academicians. The Sultan’s legacy is built on his commitment to promoting peace and unity, and his initiatives have helped to counter extremism and strengthen Muslim-Christian ties.