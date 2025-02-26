Gov Mohammed Reaffirms Commitment to Sardauna’s Legacy

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated his administration’s dedication to preserving the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Ahead of the 11th Memorial Lecture in honor of the late Premier in Bauchi, members of the Board of Trustees, led by its Chairman and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Mu’azu Aliyu, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mohammed at the Government House.

Babangida Mu’azu Aliyu commended Mohammed, Northern governors, and other stakeholders for their continuous support in promoting education, transparency, accountability, and regional unity—core values championed by the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

Responding, Mohammed, accompanied by the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, appreciated the Sardauna Foundation for choosing Bauchi as the host state for the memorial lecture.

He reaffirmed the collective commitment of Northern governors to upholding the ideals and values of Sir Ahmadu Bello.