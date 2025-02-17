8.4 C
Road Accident: Eight Passengers Died In Imo State

Eight passengers have lost their lives after a Toyota Camry rammed into a Hyundai Santa along Amala road in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo state.

The incident happened on Sunday around 8:30pm.

According to an eyewitness, both vehicles had four persons on board and all died instantly after the collision.

Henry Okoye, the Imo state police commands spokesman, in a release on Monday, said the command, on hearing about the incident, swiftly mobilized its operatives who arrived the scene and managed the situation.

He said, “in response to the incident, police operatives of Ngor-Okpala Divisional Headquarters swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. The remains of the deceased were immediately evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the accident vehicles were secured to ensure the free flow of traffic.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, efforts are in progress to identify and notify the families of the deceased. Pictorial evidence has also been documented to aid further inquiries into the cause of the accident.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command CP Aboki Danjuma, strongly cautions motorists against reckless driving and excessive speeding, which remain major causes of road accidents. He urges all road users to drive responsibly, observe traffic rules, and exercise patience while on the road. Every driver has a duty to protect not only their lives but also those of other road users by adhering to established road safety regulations.

“Further updates will be provided as investigations progress. The public is encouraged to assist by providing any useful information that may aid in identifying the victims. Anyone with relevant details should contact the nearest police station or call 08148024755, 0803 477 3600”

