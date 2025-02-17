Catholic Priest Brutalizes Anambra Widow for Asking for Salary Increment (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 50-year-old widow from Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mrs. Ikeorah Maureen, is currently traumatized and in severe pains following her recent ugly ordeal in the hand of a reverend father who allegedly brutalized her.

According to sources, the priest, identified as Rev. Fr. Jude Muokwe, of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, had inflicted varied degrees injuries on the widow after flogging her with cane and slapping her at the time.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on social media, showing the widow crying helplessly while recounting her ordeal. The video also samples some of the bodily injuries inflicted on the widow by the reverend father, who is also the Manager of the Angel Primary School, Ifitedunu — a mission school where the widow works as a teacher.

It was gathered that the widow and some other staff of the school were having a meeting in one of the classrooms in the school discussing their interest in salary increment, which they intended to relate to the school Management thereafter; and the priest banged into the classroom with cane and started beating her mercilessly, accusing her of being the convener of the meeting.

Although, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, could not contact the suspect as at the time of filing this report, sources have it that he declined to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked off a chain of reactions on the social media as netizens condemn and share their thoughts on the action of the priest.