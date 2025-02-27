PDP NWC Rejects South-South Zonal Officers from Botched Congress

By: Daure David

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally rejected a correspondence listing officers allegedly elected at the South-South Zonal Congress, which was held in Calabar on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

The letter, which was signed by Chief Dan Osi Orbih, National Vice-Chairman, and Alabb George Turnah, Zonal Secretary, listed the purportedly elected officers from the botched congress. This communication was submitted to the Directorate of Mobilisation but was promptly stamped as “rejected,” underscoring the party’s disapproval of the process.

The document, which quickly went viral on social media, was marked with the rejection stamp, a clear indication of the party’s stance against the congress. The NWC had previously postponed the South-South Zonal Congress, but the individuals behind the letter defied this directive, leading to the formation of what the NWC now refers to as an “imposter” list.

In a statement, the NWC emphasized that any officers listed from the unauthorized congress are not recognized by the party and are to be considered illegitimate. The party’s leadership reaffirmed that the South-South Zonal Congress would be rescheduled at a later date and only legitimate delegates would be allowed to participate.

The PDP’s NWC remains committed to ensuring that all congresses are conducted in a transparent and orderly manner, in line with the party’s constitutional procedures.

This latest development adds to the ongoing tensions within the party over the botched congress, as several members have voiced their dissatisfaction with the handling of the election process. The NWC’s swift rejection of the list signals its determination to maintain control over the party’s internal affairs and uphold the integrity of its democratic processes.

The rejection has already stirred reactions across the party’s rank and file, with some calling for greater discipline and adherence to the party’s rules. Meanwhile, others have expressed concerns over the potential ramifications for the South-South zone’s cohesion within the party.

As the PDP moves forward, all eyes are now on the rescheduled South-South Zonal Congress, with party members eagerly awaiting clarification on the new timeline and the future of leadership in the region.