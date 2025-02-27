Governor Zulum’s Controversial Move Against Opponent’s Family Spark Outrage

By: Lydia Zakka

A recent decision by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to demolish a multi-million naira plaza belonging to the family of political opponent, H.E. Attom Magira, has sparked intense criticism from both local and international communities. Civil society groups, individuals, and political analysts have condemned the action, accusing the governor of using his position to silence political opposition.

The controversial demolition occurred under the backdrop of a growing tension between Governor Zulum’s administration and political figures critical of his leadership. H.E. Attom Magira, a well-known opposition figure, had reportedly voiced strong opposition to several policies introduced by the governor. In what many see as a politically motivated move, the state government demolished the plaza, allegedly worth millions of naira, that is owned by Magira’s family. The structure, which had been a symbol of the Magira family’s success, was razed without any prior notice or compensation.

Critics argue that this action represents a dangerous trend in the Borno State government, where political power is allegedly being wielded to intimidate and suppress opposition voices. “This is an abuse of power and an attempt to intimidate anyone who dares to challenge the administration,” said one political analyst. “It’s a clear violation of democratic principles and the right to free expression.”

International watchdogs have also raised concerns about the implications of this act on the broader political landscape of Nigeria. The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) issued a statement urging the Nigerian government to intervene and ensure that political opposition is not stifled through the abuse of executive power. Civil society organizations have echoed these sentiments, with many calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demolition.

“This is not only an attack on a single individual or family, but on the very principles of democracy,” stated a representative of the Nigerian Civil Society Coalition. “Power should not be used to punish dissent, and such acts of retribution should be condemned by all right-thinking citizens.”

In response, Governor Zulum’s office has maintained that the demolition was done in the interest of urban development and to address illegal construction. However, no clear evidence has been provided to substantiate claims that the property violated any building codes or regulations. Opposition leaders argue that this explanation is merely a cover for political vendetta.

As the controversy unfolds, many are calling for accountability and for the political climate in Borno State to return to one of fair competition and respect for the rule of law. Power, critics warn, is temporary, and no leader should use it to settle personal or political scores at the expense of their citizens.

This latest development in Borno State politics raises a critical question for Nigerians: How much longer can the abuse of power continue unchecked?