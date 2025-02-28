Anambra Senatorial Aspirant Extols Journalists, Speaks on Agụnechemba, SEDC, 1966 Coup, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The 2024 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Man of the Year in Anambra State, Chief Dr. Chinedu Umeadi, has commended journalists for their invaluable role in society while also sharing his views on key state, regional and national issues, including security, the newly created South East Development Commission (SEDC), and historical events such as the 1966 coup.

Chief Umeadi, a former senatorial aspirant for the Anambra Central Senatorial District, made these remarks on Thursday while interacting with newsmen at his palatial home in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, during a courtesy visit by members and stakeholders of NUJ, Anambra State Council.

While expressing his gratitude to the journalists for finding him worthy of the prestigious award among other qualified Anambra personalities, he lauded the media for their watchdog role and their efforts in keeping the public informed. He also reassured them of his continuous support and solidarity in advancing the noble profession of journalism.

Dr. Umeadi, in an interview with newsmen, also shared his thoughts on the security situation in Anambra State, commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for launching a new security outfit, Agụnechemba, popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi. He described the initiative as a welcome development, acknowledging that while it may not be perfect at the moment, it has already contributed significantly to reducing crime in the state.

“For everything you start new, there will be a teething period. They’re not going to do a perfect job from day one; mistakes will be made. But I’m sure they will get it right in due time,” he said.

He also expressed deep concern over the rise of criminal idolatry and the get-rich-quick syndrome among youths, condemning the trend of ritual killings, internet fraud, and other illegal activities. He applauded Governor Soludo’s crackdown on such vices, emphasizing that those who deceive young people with fake promises of wealth through rituals are nothing more than criminals masquerading under the guise of traditional practices.

“It’s disturbing to see young people, even as young as 17 or 18, engaging in all sorts of illegalities just to make quick money. Many have abandoned the value of hard work and honest living. I commend Governor Soludo for taking decisive steps to address this menace,” he stated.

On the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC), and the appointment of an Anambra youth, Mike Okoye, as its pioneer Director-General, Chief Umeadi tasked the Commission with fostering unity among the Southeastern states. He emphasized that the region’s main challenge has always been a lack of cohesion, which has hindered its collective progress.

“We just need to learn to do things together. What I expect from the SEDC is to harmonize the interests of all Southeastern states, ensuring fairness and equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. Let the same level of development seen in other parts of Nigeria be reflected here as well,” he urged.

Speaking further, he stressed the need for infrastructural development, particularly good roads and industrial growth, as key areas the Commission should focus on to uplift the region. He also warned against selfish interests that could derail the primary mission of the Commission.

Dr. Umeadi also shared his thoughts on the trending national topic of the controversial 1966 coup, clarifying that it was never an “Igbo coup,” as widely believed and speculated till date. He explained that the coup was carried out by young military officers from different parts of Nigeria who were dissatisfied with the state of the nation at the time.

“The real issue was that the killing of prominent northern leaders, especially Sir Ahmadu Bello, made it seem like an ethnic-driven coup. But in reality, it wasn’t. Unfortunately, the spread of misinformation led to a tragic backlash against the Igbo people, ultimately escalating into the civil war,” he explained.

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Umeadi advised youths to shun electoral violence and avoid being used as political thugs. He encouraged them to vote with their conscience, emphasizing that leadership should be about competence and vision, rather than financial inducement.

“The problem with Nigerian politics is that it often boils down to who gives out more money. But what do you really gain from the money politicians share during elections? It doesn’t last; it doesn’t change your life. I urge young people to look beyond money and vote for candidates who have the best interest of the state at heart,” he counseled.

Earlier speaking at the event, the Leader of the visit and Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, said the aim of the visit was to have a formal interaction with the NUJ Man of the Year as he was out of the country at the time of the event. He emphasized that the visit also provided an opportunity to personally present him with the NUJ Magazine — The Watchdog, as well as to formally congratulate him on the well-deserved recognition.

While attesting that Chief Umeadi, though absent, sent the highest number of representatives at the event which held on November 12, 2024, Dr. Odogwu also commended him for his support for his impacts in the society and sought his solidarity and continuous support in the activities and initiatives of the Union.

Also speaking during the visit, the NUJ Matriarch and first female professor of Mass Communication in Sub-Saharan Africa, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, who chaired the 2024 NUJ Press Week, congratulated Chief Umeadi for emerging top in the keenly contested award. She further re-emphasized that the NUJ Awards involve a rigorous selection process and are only awarded to individuals with integrity and based on merit, excellence, and social impact. She also urged the winner to see the award as a recognition and call for more responsibility.

Others who spoke during the visit include the Chairman of the 2024 NUJ Press Week Planning Committee, Dr. Njideka Ezeonyejiaku; the Chairman of the 2025 NUJ Electoral Committee, Dr. Stanley Onunkwor; former Chairman of the NUJ, Anambra Council, Comrade Francis Ekpone, among others, who all commended Chief Umeadi for his selfless service, leadership qualities, humility, and philanthropic gestures, which they described as rare attributes in contemporary society.

Among others, formal presentation of the newest edition of The Watchdog Magazine and some gifts to Chief Umeadi formed the high points of the event.

More photos from the visit: