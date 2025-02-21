Group Raises Alarm, Laments Gruesome Murder of 72-Year-Old Man In Imo Oil Community

The once-peaceful Egbuoma Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has been thrown into chaos following the gruesome murder of a 72-year-old elder, Mr. Nkwutesinanwa Okorie Agubuomu.

The tragic incident, allegedly perpetrated by suspected kidnappers, has sparked outrage and concern among residents and human rights organizations.

In response to this brutal killing, the leadership of the Citizens Grassroot Renaissance and Human Development Initiative (CIGRAHDI), a civil society organization, has strongly condemned the rising violence in the area.

The group has openly accused certain individuals of orchestrating a reign of terror in Egbuoma, exacerbating tensions and fear among the community members.

According to reports, the late Mr. Nkwutesinanwa was gruesomely murdered on February 1, 2025, allegedly by individuals with whom he had an ongoing land dispute.

The shocking murder has now intensified fears that a dangerous criminal network is actively silencing opposition and exploiting local conflicts to sow chaos.

Seeking justice, CIGRAHDI’s spokesperson, Comrade Stanley Umezedi, has disclosed that the suspects and their sponsors are now targeting key witnesses involved in a kidnapping case currently before the High Court, Oguta Division, which is now sitting in Owerri.

The civil society group revealed that the suspected criminals have already attempted to assassinate Mr. Okechukwu Okorie Agubuomu and Hon. Uche Chukwudi.

Also, a threats have been issued against another individual, Amadiebube Okorie Agubuomu, further escalating the community’s anxiety.

In another disturbing development, Mr. Chinasa Obioha, the brother-in-law of Hon. Uche Chukwudi, was allegedly abducted while having breakfast in Egbuoma.

The abduction, believed to be orchestrated by the same criminal gang, has heightened concerns over the safety of residents.

CIGRAHDI has further alleged that a police officer, Sgt. Okoh of the AIG Monitoring Unit, Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State, is actively working with the criminal network.

According to the organization, false petitions are being used as tools of intimidation against key witnesses to derail the justice process and shield the perpetrators from accountability.

In an urgent appeal to law enforcement and government authorities, CIGRAHDI has called on the Inspector General of Police, the AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to take swift action in apprehending the masterminds behind the violence and restoring peace to Egbuoma.

CIGRAHDI further alleged that some of the key sponsors of these criminal activities reside abroad, particularly in the United States, while another resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Despite being far from home, these individuals, who are natives of Egbuoma, are said to be funding the unrest and supporting criminal elements.

The civil society group has urged the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to take decisive action to end the violence and restore order to Egbuoma Community.

They emphasize that without urgent intervention, more lives may be lost, and the fragile peace in the area may completely disintegrate.