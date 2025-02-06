8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Gov Mohammed Makes Key Appointments Of Two New SEC Members, Board Chairmen Swapped

N/East
Gov Mohammed Makes Key Appointments Of Two New SEC Members, Board Chairmen Swapped
Gov Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved key appointments and a swap of chairmen for two educational institutions.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Comrade Muktar Gidado and made available to newsmen late evening, Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to the release, the new appointees include: Barrister Mohammed Sani Umar as Acting Head of Civil Service, who will provide leadership and ensure efficiency in the state’s public sector. Yahuza Adamu Haruna as Chief Economic Adviser, an expert in economic planning and policy who will advise the government on strategies for sustainable development.

READ ALSO  Pray for Peace & Stability of Bauchi, Nigeria – Gov. Bala Mohammed Urges Intending Christian Pilgrims

Additionally, the Governor has approved the swapping of chairmen for two educational institutions: Dr. Abubakar Surinbai Dahiru Bauchi, previously Chairman of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), will now lead AD Rufa’i College of Education, Legal and Islamic Studies. Senator Lawan Yahaya Gumau, previously Chairman of AD Rufa’i College of Education, will now lead ATAP.

These appointments aim to enhance governance, strengthen the state’s civil service, and promote economic management.

The new appointees will be sworn in on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Achalla Enugwu-Agidi Ancestral Lands, Crops, Bulldozed by Unauthorized Estate Developers
Next article
Police Arrest Six Electric Installation Vandals, Three GBV Offenders In Bauchi

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police Arrest Six Electric Installation Vandals, Three GBV Offenders In Bauchi

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports