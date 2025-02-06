Gov Mohammed Makes Key Appointments Of Two New SEC Members, Board Chairmen Swapped

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved key appointments and a swap of chairmen for two educational institutions.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Comrade Muktar Gidado and made available to newsmen late evening, Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to the release, the new appointees include: Barrister Mohammed Sani Umar as Acting Head of Civil Service, who will provide leadership and ensure efficiency in the state’s public sector. Yahuza Adamu Haruna as Chief Economic Adviser, an expert in economic planning and policy who will advise the government on strategies for sustainable development.

Additionally, the Governor has approved the swapping of chairmen for two educational institutions: Dr. Abubakar Surinbai Dahiru Bauchi, previously Chairman of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), will now lead AD Rufa’i College of Education, Legal and Islamic Studies. Senator Lawan Yahaya Gumau, previously Chairman of AD Rufa’i College of Education, will now lead ATAP.

These appointments aim to enhance governance, strengthen the state’s civil service, and promote economic management.

The new appointees will be sworn in on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.