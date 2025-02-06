Police Arrest Six Electric Installation Vandals, Three GBV Offenders In Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of six electric installation vandals and the recovery of stolen items.

According to the Command PRO CSP Ahmed Wakil said the suspects, Hamza Mohammed, Mustapha Sa’idu, and Aliyu Musa, were caught after they conspired to vandalize an electric aluminum conductor belonging to Jos Electricity Power Company (JED) at Tambari Housing Estate, Bauchi State.

The stolen items, valued at N249,000, included two wheels of vehicle tires, two bags of cement, a bunch of electric aluminum conductors, one hacksaw, and one Jincheng motorcycle.

The suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged to court in collaboration with Jos Electric Distribution Company, Bauchi Branch.

In a separate incident, the police arrested three suspects for gender-based violence. Shehu Isah, 45, was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, while Shafi’u Sule was apprehended for abducting a 10-year-old girl and threatening to harm her if she shouted for help.

Wakil said that the suspects will be charged to court after further investigation.