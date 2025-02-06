8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Gov Mohammed Chairs SEC Meeting, Vows to Upgrade Workplaces

N/East
Gov Mohammed Chairs SEC Meeting, Vows to Upgrade Workplaces
Gov Mohammed Chairs SEC Meeting, Vows to Upgrade Workplaces

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the working environment in the state.

Speaking at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting today, Mohammed emphasized that upgrading workplaces across the state remains a priority.

Governor Mohammed specifically highlighted plans to rehabilitate the Bauchi Specialist Hospital to ease hardship and improve service delivery.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that health facilities are well-equipped and capable of meeting the needs of the citizens.

Further, Mohammed announced that his administration would prioritize the renovation of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Complex, bringing it up to modern standards to enhance the efficiency of legislative functions.

READ ALSO  Donation of Solar Power Systems Enhances Electricity Supply in Bauchi Mosques

He vowed to continue prioritizing the health sector, ensuring that both infrastructure and service delivery meet the expectations of the people.

He emphasized that these projects were part of his administration’s broader vision to ensure sustainable development and enhance public service in Bauchi State.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Pan-Igbo group gives kudos to Mbata-led new Ohanaeze exco
Next article
Prof. Yusuf Usman statement from kuje correctional facility…

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Mohammed Signs Executive Order to Combat Exploitation Against Child Trafficking

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports