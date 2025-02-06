Gov Mohammed Chairs SEC Meeting, Vows to Upgrade Workplaces

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the working environment in the state.

Speaking at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting today, Mohammed emphasized that upgrading workplaces across the state remains a priority.

Governor Mohammed specifically highlighted plans to rehabilitate the Bauchi Specialist Hospital to ease hardship and improve service delivery.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that health facilities are well-equipped and capable of meeting the needs of the citizens.

Further, Mohammed announced that his administration would prioritize the renovation of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Complex, bringing it up to modern standards to enhance the efficiency of legislative functions.

He vowed to continue prioritizing the health sector, ensuring that both infrastructure and service delivery meet the expectations of the people.

He emphasized that these projects were part of his administration’s broader vision to ensure sustainable development and enhance public service in Bauchi State.