Prof. Yusuf Usman statement from kuje correctional facility…

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
By Adam Umar Kumo

Greetings from Kuje Prison. I appreciate everyone’s support and concern. Despite being incarcerated, I’m in good health, enjoying peaceful worship and ample time for rest, sleep, and study in the VIP section.

As Allah says in Surah Al-Baqarah, ‘Allah does not burden a soul beyond what it can bear.’ I’ve committed to speaking truth to power and fighting injustice, and I feel more at peace than ever.

My family remains strong and healthy.
As a member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and vocal critic of the APC-led administration, I’ve recently spoken out against the Tinubu tax reform bill in various interviews.

Unfortunately, the Tinubu Administration has arrested several activists, including Mahdi Shehu and Omoyele Sowore, for criticizing their policies. I fear others, like Naja’atu Muhammad or Dr. Gololo, may face similar treatment.

