Pan-Igbo group gives kudos to Mbata-led new Ohanaeze exco

By Chuks Eke

The Anambra Central Peoples’ Forum, a registered Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization championing the revival and preservation of the dying Igbo mother tongue, tagging along with the Anambra State Ex- President and Assistant National Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at various times, Prof. Philip Nwabueze Atanmuo has extended its kudos to the recently elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, Senator John Azuta Mbata.

The group also lauded other newly elected national officers of Ohanaeze, including its Secretary-General, Engr. Emeka Sibeudu who was a one time Deputy Governor of Anambra state and Chief Omeife Omeife Jideofor, Vice-President General who is also from Anambra state.

In a press statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, jointly signed by the trio of Achebe Chris, Esq. (Chairman); Chief Uchechukwu Okeke (Director, Publicity and Advocacy) and Prof. (Engr.) Philip Nwabueze Atanmuo (Isimmili Ogidi), the forum described their election as right peg in a right hole.

It therefore charged the newly elected executive members on advancement of Igbo cultural heritage and unwavering commitment to the welfare and interests of the Igbo nation as well as strategic engagements to deal with salient issues in the region.

The statement read in part: “We salute the newly elected National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, believing tenaciously that with your capacity and wealth of experiences accumulated over the years, you will bring significant advancements in representation and dedicated advocacy for the Igbo nation, in particular which is facing existential threat in contemporary Nigeria. This is a collective victory for all Ndigbo”.

“The Forum notes that Senator John Azuta Mbata is a distinguished and accomplished Nigerian whose tenure hopefully, will mark a significant improvement in elite cohesion and national consensus on a variety of key regional and national issues”.

“We see Senator Mbata as leading Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide successfully through meaningful engagements, strengthened by unity and common interest to the advancement of the course of Igbo nation. The Forum wishes the new President and other newly elected National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide a successful and productive leadership”.

On his part, Prof. (Engr.) Philip Nwabueze Atanmo, forner chairman of Ohsnaeze Ndigbo, Anambra state chapter and former Assistant National Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at various times, described Senator Mbata as a man of many parts, noting that his political tact and sagacity were testament to the quality of leadership he would inject into Ohanaeze.

He said, “At this moment in Nigeria’s political development trajectory, people like you are dearly needed to re-invent and sustain the vision of our nationhood”.

“It is a unique privilege which we shall remember forever, and it gives us strength and courage as we collaboratively dedicate to salvage the Igbo language from extinction. Senator Mbata had never left anyone in doubt about the love of his culture and proud Igbo heritage”.

“Time has come for Igbo sons and daughters at home and Diaspora to come together to chart the way forward through the new Ohanaeze helmsman, in a united Nigeria”, Atanmo stated.