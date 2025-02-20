Finally, UNIZIK Begins Reconstruction of Fence Vandalized by Metal Dealers, Hosts New CP, NSCDC Commandant

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, under the leadership of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has commenced the reconstruction of the vandalized perimeter fence at the university’s main gate and its environs.

Recall that some criminal elements in Anambra State, who parade themselves as metal scrap dealers (popularly known as “Iron Condemn” or “Iron Kwandem”), had repeatedly vandalized the fence, carting away its metal components, especially those along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. These nefarious activities left parts of the university exposed, raising security concerns among students, staff, and other members of the University community.

Over time, the deteriorating state of the fence became worrisome, as it created vulnerabilities that could be exploited for unauthorized access and possible criminal activities within the premises of the institution. This sparked off calls for urgent intervention, which the current administration has now responded to by embarking on the reconstruction work.

According to the school Management, the ongoing re-construction aligns with Prof. Ikechebelu’s commitment to enhancing security and improving infrastructure across the institution.

It was also gathered that since assuming office, the Vice Chancellor has demonstrated a strong resolve to tackle challenges affecting the university, with security being a key priority, as he also reassured during the recent courtesy visits to his office by the new Police Commissioner in the State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, and later by the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cmdt. Maku Olatunde.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, who monitored the accompanying reactions, observed that the ongoing reconstruction has been widely applauded by the students and other members of the university community, who see it as a long-overdue measure to restore order and safeguard lives and property.

Many social media users have also commended the Acting Vice-Chancellor for his proactive leadership and swift action in addressing the issue.

More photos: