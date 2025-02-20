Dalori, NAUTH Board chair lauds Tinubu, Ali Pate’s financial support to achieve health for all by 2030

. as Ugboaja, CMD unfolds agenda to make NAUTH best hospital in Nigeria

By Chuks Eke

Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, the newly appointed Board Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Anambra state has pledged the continued support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to the improvement of healthcare delivery in the South East geopolitical zone in particular and the country at large.

The pledge is coming on the heels of a massive infrastructurall agenda being unfolded by the Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja and his team aimed at making NAUTH the best hospital in Nigeria between now and the year 2030.

Dalori disclosed that the Tinubu-led administration has a vested interest in improving the healthcare projections in the South East region as is evident in various people oriented projects that have been put in place to improve healthcare in Anambra state in particular and the South East in general.

Dalori who stated this on Thursday during his inaugural visit to NAUTH, also commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Muhammad Ali-Pate for his giant strides, commitment and support towards the establishment of a modern state of the art radio diagnostic center at NAUTH which when completed will be a boost in the fight against several diseases in the South-East region, a feat no health minister had achieved before now in the region.

The new board Chairman while meeting with members of staff equally assured them of improved welfare, well-being and motivation.

Also, the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, in his opening remarks equally commended President Tinubu for his dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of Ndi Igbo while acknowledging Ali-Pate who he said has brought visible difference to health care delivery in Nigeria and working tirelessly to change the medical narratives in the country from those of woes to hope through the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure Nigeria catches up with the rest of the world in terms quality Medicare.

Ugboaja also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his massive support to the mega projects at NAUTH which is a testament to the president’s love for Anambra and Ndi Igbo in general.

Conducting Dalori and his entourage round the facilities at both the Temporary and Permanent sites of NAUTH, Ugboaja declared: “My Chairman, Sir, today we are building a new hospital totally different from the old NAUTH”.

“Our old site, Ugboaja continued, is associated with small, old and dilapidated buildings but the new NAUTH as you are seeing is a new bigger and modern facility. The old site was only 350-bedded hospital, while the permanent site is being built as a 2000-capacity facility which when completed, the permanent site will become the biggest and best hospital in Nigeria”.

“You are inspecting the 120-bed Trauma Center and Surgical Emergency Unit, 120-bed Medical Emergency Unit comprising the ICU and Renal Center, 200-bed Surgical Ward Complex incorporating 5 Theatre Suits, 200-bed Medical Ward Complex incorporating the private wards, 120-bed Mother and Child Center with 4 Theatre Suites”.

“You are also inspecting the Modern Delivery Suites, 50-bed SCBU and 4 Private Delivery Rooms, as well as the 200-Seat Capacity ICT Center Specialty Clinic Complex, the Ultramodern GOPD Complex, 120-bed Paediatric Emergency Complex, the Radiology building furnished and equipped CSSD Complex, 2 Oxygen Plants, as well as about the tarred roads with paved walkways and trees for shades”.

“Some other ongoing projects you are equally inspecting at different phases of completion include Ultramodern Administrative Complex, 150-bed Mother and Child Complex 2, 200-bed MCC Complex 3, 60- room private wing, as well as 20-bed Suites Theatre Complex”.

“Others are the MCC Extension with 10 delivery suites and offices. The new 100-bed Surgical Complexes (male and female), the new 20-bed ICU Complex, the Laboratory Complex, the Pharmacy Store Complex. We have equally embarked on the construction of Sports and Rehabilitation Center. Quarters for House Officers, Interns and Students”.

“Our major achievements in 2025 will be the establishment of multi-billion naira Regional Radio& Diagnostic Center to reverse medical tourism from our region”.

"Our major achievements in 2025 will be the establishment of multi-billion naira Regional Radio& Diagnostic Center to reverse medical tourism from our region".

"I want to specifically appreciate President Tinubu and Ali Pate for their support because the NAUTH mega project remains a testament to Tinubu's love to Ndigbo and the people of Southeast. I also commend the efforts of all the stakeholders who have rallied behind us with their support. I want to appreciate our team members and indeed members of NAUTH staff who are working day and night to ensure that our vision of setting NAUTH as the best hospital in Nigeria becomes a reality".