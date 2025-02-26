Court remands man, 50, for alleged kidnapping in Benin

Justice Williams Aziegbemhin of Benin High Court on Tuesday remanded a 50-year-old Wisdom Ndubisi for allegedly kidnapping one Nwanchukwu Ifeanyi.

The judge ordered that Ndubisi be remanded in custody of the police Zone 5 in Benin for the period of 14 days, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Ekibade, had brought a motion exparte seeking that the defendant be remanded in police Zone 5 Headquarters in Benin.

Ekibade prayed that Ndubisi be remanded for an initial period of 14 days, pending the conclusion of investigation on the matter.

He said that the defendant allegedly conspired with others, now at large, to commit Felony and kidnapping on July 1, 2024.

He told the court that Ifeanyi was kidnapped, while trying to gain access into his compound by a group of armed men who drove in a Lexus car.

Ekibade said that Ifeanyi recognized the defendant through his voice, coupled with a cursory glance, before he was blindfolded and led away by the kidnapers.

He alleged that the defendant was the one directing others who whisked him away.

He told the court that Ifeanyi had the opportunity to identify the defendant for the second time when he was handed over to another group .

Prosector added that while in custody of the kidnappers, the kidnappers allegedly dispossessed Ifeanyi of his valuables, including his iPhone 15 phone.

The prosecutor alleged that it was the iPhone that Ndubisi and others used to establish contact with members of his family and demanded for N100 million as ransom.

Ekibade said that after three days in captivity, Ifeanyi was let off the hook upon the payment of N30 million as ransom.

Ekibade told the court that the motion was brought pursuant to Sections 293, 294, and 296 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the State,2016.

The prosecutor said, if his prayer was granted, it would enable the police to conclude diligent investigation, under the inherent jurisdiction of the court to administer justice.

Aziegbemhin granted the prosecutor’s motion Experte as prayed.