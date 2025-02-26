Mansur Manu Soro’s Active Role in Constitutional Reform and Legislative Duties

By: Daure David

Hon Mansur Manu Soro, a committed member of the National Assembly, has once again demonstrated his dedication to the advancement of Nigeria’s democratic framework and governance systems. Last weekend, he attended the 3-day second retreat organized by the 10th House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in Akwa Ibom State. This event brought together lawmakers, legal experts, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on critical areas of the Constitution that require amendments for the betterment of the nation.

Hon Mansur Manu Soro, who has earned a reputation for being a staunch advocate for constitutional reform, has sponsored 45 legislative bills to date. Of these, 38 focus on altering the Constitution, while the remaining 7 aim to amend various acts within the National Assembly. His legislative focus spans a wide range of vital national issues, including governance, the judiciary, the legislature, finance, and election reform.

A notable aspect of Hon. Soro’s work in the House of Representatives is his unyielding commitment to reforming the country’s electoral process. He recognizes the importance of a well-functioning electoral system that is free, fair, and transparent, and has sponsored several bills aimed at strengthening the nation’s election laws.

In the realm of governance, Hon. Soro continues to push for legislative amendments that will improve the efficiency and accountability of government institutions. His work on judicial reforms aims to ensure that Nigeria’s legal system serves the people effectively and fairly, while his bills on financial reforms seek to create a more sustainable and transparent fiscal policy.

Hon. Soro’s active participation in the constitutional review process underscores his dedication to ensuring that the Nigerian Constitution evolves to reflect the contemporary needs of the country. By attending such retreats, he remains at the forefront of legislative efforts aimed at creating a more robust democratic system for the nation.

In addition to his sponsorship of bills, Rep. Soro maintains a strong focus on his core duties as a legislator—representation, legislation, and oversight of the executive arm of government. He works diligently to represent the interests of his constituents, ensuring their voices are heard in the legislative process. His role in holding the executive accountable further highlights his unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance.

As the constitutional review process continues, Rep. Soro remains steadfast in his determination to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s legal and political landscape. His work in the House of Representatives will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the country’s governance and the rights of its citizens.

However, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro’s dedication to legislative reforms and his active participation in shaping the future of Nigeria’s governance stand as a testament to his commitment to the progress of the nation. His work is crucial in ensuring that Nigeria’s laws are dynamic, inclusive, and reflective of the needs and aspirations of the people.