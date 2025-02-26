Nigerian Legion Distributes Cash, Bag of Rice to Widows of Fallen Heroes

From Nnenna Mba – Abakaliki

As a way of promoting the welfare of ex-service men, the Nigerian Legion, Ebonyi state Command have distributed cash gifts and bags of rice to widows of fallen soldiers in the state, while assuring that their welfare is of top priority to the council.

The Chairman, Nigerian Legion Council, Ebonyi state, HRH Rtd. Captain Fidelis Ogodo gave the assurance, Monday, to widows of fallen soldiers at the council office in Abakaliki.

Nigerian Legion Council is an offshoot of the armed forces, comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force, established to cater for the welfare of the ex-service men who fought in the wars that Nigerian had participated in, and to promote the spirit of comradeship among the living ex-service men and service personnel in the military.

HRH Rtd. Captain Ogodo who was addressing concerns of retired colleagues, said they will receive their financial support soon, as their bank details are being compiled for payment.

Speaking, the state Deputy Commandant Nigerian Legion, Corp Commandant Elem Joshua Chibueze, said they want to identify with widows in the state, because their husbands had been on active service before their departure.

“They’re all here, whether Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa. What we do is that from time to time we visit them, we call on them just like today’s exercise.

“Few days ago we visited some of our old retired soldiers in their various homes, to know how they’re faring, and that the community around them will know that this ones have been with Nigerian Army, so that’s why we call on these ones,” Elem said.

The Deputy Commandant appreciated the state Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the council members of Nigerian Legion Ebonyi state command, and The Corps of Commissionaires, Nigerian Legion Ebonyi state command for their cooperation and identifying with the fallen heroes, and retired soldiers, while ensuring their welfare is well taken care of.

Speaking on behalf of the widows, Mrs Luke Margaret, wife to late Major Luke Ugoagha from Ivo LGA, Ebonyi state, described the exercise as a divine provision adding that the items received will go a long way in assisting the women and their children, considering the situation in the country.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Meimunat Isah from Kogi state, while expressing joy over the gift items said that they never expected it. She appreciated Nigerian Legion and the state Governor for the kind gestures.