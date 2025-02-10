Atiku Raises Concerns Over 2025 Health Budget, Warns of Fraudulent Use of Funds

By: Daure David

The Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has issued a strong warning regarding the allocation of $1.07 billion to the country’s health sector in the 2025 federal budget. Atiku expressed concern over the potential misuse of these funds, calling for stringent measures to ensure accountability, particularly in light of recent reports where animals such as snakes, monkeys, and termites were blamed for the disappearance of public funds.

The warning came amidst rising doubts over the government’s handling of healthcare finances, especially after the government’s announcement of using foreign loans to fund the $1.07 billion earmarked for primary healthcare. Atiku called for a full explanation of how the funds would be utilized, stressing that the Nigerian people must know how these loans will be repaid and what mechanisms are in place to track the expenditure.

“Against the backdrop of dwindling resources exacerbated by a withdrawal of support in some areas of our healthcare services, it is essential that every kobo budgeted for the health sector is used effectively and efficiently,” Atiku said. He added that while Nigeria’s healthcare sector—especially primary health services—deserves urgent investment, it is “immoral” for the government not to disclose how this substantial sum would be spent.

Atiku also criticized the government for lacking transparency regarding the allocation of funds for the health sector. Despite the large figures being presented, including a total of N2.48 trillion initially proposed for health, there is still no clear explanation of how the money will be spent or how it will contribute to improving healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.

“The failure of the Federal Government to provide detailed information on its plans for spending this $1.07 billion, sourced through foreign loans and donor agencies, raises serious concerns. Nigerians deserve to know the specifics of these loans, and it is crucial that these funds are subject to a robust audit system,” he added.

Atiku further expressed skepticism about the administration’s credibility, particularly in light of its track record of misinformation regarding public services. He pointed to the deplorable conditions of Nigeria’s tertiary hospitals, which continue to suffer from basic issues such as power outages despite promises of improvement.

The former Vice President emphasized that the Tinubu administration must provide a clear and transparent framework for how the healthcare funds will be allocated to combat pressing health challenges, including malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. He also highlighted the administration’s failure to adequately respond to the crisis in the health sector, noting that the government’s recent allocation of just N5 billion in response to the U.S. cancellation of HIV/AIDS aid was insufficient.

“If the government fails to present a comprehensive plan for how this money will be spent and subjected to the scrutiny of the National Assembly, it will only reinforce fears that this is yet another case of fraudulent mismanagement of public resources,” Atiku concluded.

The statement underscores the growing public mistrust towards the current administration’s ability to manage the nation’s healthcare sector effectively, raising serious questions about the transparency and accountability of the 2025 health budget.