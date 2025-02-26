Bauchi State Government Signs MOU with China’s Shandong Minsheng Group to Boost Economic Growth

By: Daure David

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has continued his drive to attract investments and stimulate economic growth through strategic partnerships. His administration recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China’s Shandong Minsheng Group, a major step towards harnessing the state’s vast mineral and agricultural resources.

The MOU, which is part of the larger “Belt and Road” initiative aimed at strengthening ties between China and Nigeria, was officially signed in a ceremony held at the Bauchi State Government House. The agreement focuses on the exploration of Bauchi’s mineral and natural resources and the expansion of agricultural development within the state.

The ceremony saw Mrs. Liu Shana, the General Manager of Shandong Minsheng Group, sign on behalf of the Chinese company, while Bauchi State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan El Yaqub, SAN, as well as the Commissioners for Natural Resources Development, Mohammed Maiwada Bello, and Agriculture, Iliyasu Aliyu Gital, signed for the state government. The event was also witnessed by Governor Bala Mohammed and the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hamayo.

Governor Bala Mohammed, speaking after the signing, expressed his appreciation to the Shandong Minsheng Group for the collaboration. He highlighted the significance of this partnership, noting that it aligns with his administration’s long-term strategy to unlock the economic potential of Bauchi State. The governor emphasized that the state’s mineral and natural resources, in collaboration with the federal government, would be better harnessed to bolster the state’s revenue base and create numerous job opportunities, particularly in mining and agriculture.

Governor Mohammed stressed the importance of upholding the terms of the agreement, urging all relevant ministries to ensure full implementation. He also highlighted the potential of the project to attract further investments, enhance the state’s domestic product, and contribute to Nigeria’s overall economic growth.

The partnership between Bauchi State and Shandong Minsheng Group is expected to bring modern technological expertise to local industries, enhance capacity building, and open up new markets for the state’s agricultural and mineral sectors. This collaboration is also seen as a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria-China relations, with both nations working together to create a prosperous future.

As Bauchi State continues to develop its natural and human resources, the agreement with Shandong Minsheng Group is expected to serve as a catalyst for similar investments in other sectors, positioning the state as a key player in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

This MOU is a testament to Governor Bala Mohammed’s vision of transforming Bauchi State into an economic hub with sustainable growth, job creation, and improved living standards for its citizens. The partnership promises to bring about positive changes and further solidify Bauchi State’s position on the national and international investment map.