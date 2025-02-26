Supreme Council for Shari’ah Expresses Disappointment Over Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim Ticket

By: Daure David

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has expressed its disappointment over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2023 general elections. In a statement issued after their meeting ahead of this year fasting Season, the Council expressed that the expected benefits for the Muslim community have yet to materialize, despite the ticket’s promise of religious representation at the highest levels of government.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket, which sparked widespread debate during the election campaign, was lauded by some as a step towards increased political inclusion for Muslims. However, the SCSN has now voiced concerns that the anticipated positive impact on the Muslim population, particularly in terms of social, economic, and political empowerment, has not been forthcoming.

The SCSN, which plays a pivotal role in the religious and cultural affairs of the Muslim community in Nigeria, emphasized that the expectations of a government that would prioritize the welfare of the Muslim population were high, but so far, many have expressed dissatisfaction.

In its statement, the Council called for a review of the political engagement of Muslims in the Tinubu administration, urging the government to take more deliberate steps to address the pressing concerns of the Muslim community. These concerns include issues related to economic development, educational opportunities, and equitable representation in government policies and appointments.

“While we recognize the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence in our diverse nation, the SCSN feels it is essential that the promises made during the election campaign be fulfilled,” said a spokesperson for the Council. “The Muslim community, as an integral part of Nigeria, must not only be represented but also benefit from the leadership at the highest levels.”

The SCSN also called for a stronger collaboration between the government and religious organizations to foster an environment of inclusivity and fairness. They urged the administration to ensure that its policies reflect the diverse religious and cultural makeup of the country, thus ensuring that no group is left behind in the pursuit of national development.

The Council concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to the peace, prosperity, and unity of Nigeria, while stressing that the government must act swiftly to meet the expectations of all Nigerians, regardless of their faith.

As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of its diverse society, the SCSN’s statement adds to the ongoing discourse around religious representation in politics, particularly within the context of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The coming months may prove crucial in determining whether the concerns raised by the SCSN and other stakeholders in the Muslim community will be addressed by the Tinubu administration, or if this issue will continue to impact the political landscape in the run-up to future elections.