Erosion Floods Take Over Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road, 2-years After Buhari, Uzodimma Commission Project In Imo State

Imo State’s infrastructure woes have once again come to the fore, as the deplorable state of the Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road has sparked widespread concerns among residents and road users.

This vital utility road, which connects several major communities, businesses, industries, markets, institutions of higher learning, and government establishments, has been in a state of disrepair for years, leaving many to wonder when a decisive action will be taken to address the issue.

“The state of this road is a nightmare, and we’re pleading with the government to come to our aid,” said Mrs. Ngozi Uche, a resident of Ihiagwa.

“We’re not asking for too much, just a safe and motorable road that we can use without fear of accidents or damage to our vehicles.”

The recent heavy downpour has only served to exacerbate the problem, rekindling fears and apprehension among the public.

The road’s colossal dilapidation is a stark reminder of the state’s infrastructure challenges, which have been a longstanding issue.

Despite its strategic importance, the road has been allowed to fall into a state of disrepair, causing untold hardship to residents and road users.

“This road is a vital artery that connects many communities and businesses, and its deplorable state is having a ripple effect on the entire state,” said Hon. Emeka Chukwueke, a member of the Imo State House of Assembly.

“We urge the state government to take immediate action to repair this road and restore the confidence of our people.”

In a bid to address the issue, the state government initiated drainage construction on the Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road last year, covering a significant portion of the road.

However, the project’s current status and the road’s overall condition have reignited concerns among the public, who are eager to see a lasting solution to the problem.

As the rainy season intensifies, residents and road users are bracing themselves for the challenges that come with navigating this critical but dilapidated road infrastructure.

A video clip of the road shared on Wednesday after a heavy downpour in the area, showed a stretch of road submerged in water, with vehicles and road users trapped.

The state government’s response to this pressing issue remains a subject of public interest and concern, as many wait with bated breath to see if decisive action will be taken to address the problem once and for all.

Bauchi State Government Signs MOU with China's Shandong Minsheng Group to Boost Economic Growth

