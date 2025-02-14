Bauchi State Government Donates ₦50 Million to Hope Alive Initiative

By: Daure David

In a significant move aimed at fostering community development and social empowerment, the Bauchi State Government has donated ₦50 million to the Hope Alive Initiative, a foundation affiliated with the Ooni of Ife. The donation is part of the foundation’s 2025 aid program for the less privileged in the state, with a particular focus on assisting disadvantaged children during the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14, 2025.

The announcement was made by Governor Bala Mohammed, who expressed his pride in supporting the Hope Alive Initiative and its mission to uplift vulnerable groups. Governor Mohammed had the honor of receiving Her Majesty, Olori Temitope Morenikeji Adesegun Ogunwusi, at the Government House, where they discussed the vital role of traditional institutions in driving social change and empowering communities.

“Traditional institutions have always played a crucial role in the growth and development of our society,” Governor Mohammed said. “I deeply appreciate the Ooni’s dedication to philanthropy and community development, and I am proud to reaffirm my commitment to supporting initiatives that positively impact the lives of our people.”

The donation will complement the Hope Alive Initiative’s ongoing efforts, which include providing essential aid to less privileged individuals, particularly children. The upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration, a key event for the foundation, will see disadvantaged children benefiting from this generous contribution.

Governor Mohammed also expressed gratitude for Bauchi State’s selection as a beneficiary of the Hope Alive Initiative’s 2025 program. He highlighted the state’s rich cultural diversity, religious harmony, and welcoming nature, all of which were key factors in the decision.

“Our state has long been known for its inclusive approach to community development, and this donation will help continue that tradition. It is a recognition of our state’s commitment to fostering unity and improving the lives of our citizens,” the Governor added.

This donation is part of the Bauchi State Government’s ongoing effort to partner with organizations and institutions that promote positive change. Governor Mohammed assured the Ooni’s palace of the state’s unwavering support for humanitarian initiatives, and emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in society.

The Hope Alive Initiative is known for its charitable work across various states, and the partnership with Bauchi is expected to create lasting benefits for the communities it serves. Through this collaboration, both the state government and the foundation aim to ensure that more people have access to the support and resources they need to thrive.