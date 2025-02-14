Anambra Govt Demolishes 3-Storey Hotel Being Built Atop Drainage Channel with Underground Pool Where Women Are Raped

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), on Thursday, intensified the enforcement against illegal structures by demolishing a dangerous three-storey hotel being erected on top of a drainage system, despite repeated warnings to the owner.

The demolition, which took place at the Enekwasumpu axis of Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, sparked widespread jubilation among residents of the area who had lived in fear of the impending disaster the structure posed. Many of them had also decried the continuous obstruction of the central waterway, which they feared would lead to severe flooding in the entire area in the coming rainy season. They also lamented the security threats that the site had attracted in the area, including cases of rape and other forms of crime reportedly perpetrated under the illegal structure.

Investigations revealed that the owner and builder of the structure had been denied government’s approval for such dangerous construction on the site, but defied all directives and went on with the project. Sources also revealed that the builder, who relies so much on his wealth, always moves around with heavily-armed security officers, who always brutalized and seized the phones of any resident who went close to the site or passed through a link road near the structure to the other side of the axis, including a pregnant young lady who was recently manhandled at the site by the armed officers acting under his orders.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, who was present during the demolition exercise, observed that the builder had blocked the drainage and converted it into an underground swimming pool beneath the structure. It was also observed that the hotel had already reached the lintel stage before the first demolition attempt by ANSPPB, following several ignored warnings and markings by the government.

However, the remaining parts of the dangerous structure were completely dismantled by the state government on Thursday.

The demolition also extended to another illegal one-storey building in the same vicinity, also owned by the same individual, which was equally unapproved.

From the site, the Joint Taskforce Team proceeded to the Trans-Nkisi Area of Onitsha where they demolished remaining shanties in the area, continuing from where they stopped days ago.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the exercise, the MD of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), Barr. Chike Mmaduekwe, expressed outrage at the level of impunity demonstrated by the owner.

“This is impunity at its peak —somebody building on top of a canal. If we had allowed it to remain, by the time the rains come, the entire area would have been submerged in flood,” he fumed.

He revealed that despite denying approval for the project, marking the building and issuing multiple warnings, the builder still proceeded with it and continued work at the site with brazen defiance. He also confirmed that reports from residents indicated that anyone who attempted to cross near the site was attacked, while different kinds of criminal activities flourished under the illegal and shaky structure.

“When we first arrived, we saw that he had built an underground space, and when we tried to pull it down, our equipment started sinking. So we had to bring in an excavator to completely remove it,” he stated.

Barr. Mmaduekwe further disclosed that the builder had sandwiched the structure between two existing houses, posing a severe risk to surrounding properties.

“You could see that as soon as our equipment touched the structure, it collapsed like a pack of cards,” he added.

The ANSPPB Boss also issued a stern warning to anyone erecting illegal structures in the state, emphasizing that the government would no longer tolerate defiance of physical planning regulations. He vowed that all such offenders would be arrested, prosecuted, and made to bear the full cost of demolition and enforcement.

“We are making it clear again today—anyone who builds without approval will face the law. If you erect shanties or illegal buildings, we will not only demolish them but also arrest you and ensure you go to jail. You will also refund the cost of the entire enforcement operation, which is very expensive,” he warned.

He also confirmed that the owner of the hotel was currently at large but assured that the government and security agencies would track him down.

“He is a wanted man. He will have to explain why he defied the law. Two things await him—he will be charged to court for building without approval, which is a criminal offense, and he will also be made to refund the cost of the demolition,” he declared.

Speaking on the ANSPPB operation at the Trans-Nkisi area of Onitsha the same day, where the team continued the clearance of shanties, Barr. Mmaduekwe said the exercise was in line with the government’s ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance for Shanties.

While recalling that the exercise had earlier faced resistance from certain individuals, including a woman who identified herself as the General Manager of NTA, he also dismissed claims that the ANSPPB is being selective in its enforcement and had invaded NTA property or acted on behalf of private landlords seeking to displace the occupants and force then into a nearby plaza. He clarified that all marked structures were illegal and built on government land and even along the roads.

“Nobody entered NTA’s premises. What they are referring to NTA property are these illegal shanties. Last week, when we started this operation, we met resistance from a certain lady who spread falsehoods that we invaded NTA. But as you can see, this is government land, and the law applies to everyone equally,” he explained.

He further recounted an encounter with the same NTA official, who allegedly accused him of physically assaulting her with a wooden plank.

“She suddenly claimed that I beat her up with a two-by-two plank. I looked at her and said, ‘May God answer you.’ We are here to enforce the law, not to fight anyone,” he stated.

Mmaduekwe reiterated that the demolition exercise was in line with the Anambra State Physical Planning Board Law No. 9 of 2013, which mandates all builders to obtain approval before construction. He outlined the rationale behind building permits, emphasizing their importance in verifying land ownership, ensuring compliance with urban planning schemes, and assessing structural integrity of the project.

“The reason for a building permit is, first, to confirm if the land belongs to you. Second, to check if what you are building aligns with the development scheme of the area. And third, to ensure the structural integrity of the project. Even if you want to build a fence, you must come for approval. That is the law,” he asserted.

He assured that the demolition exercise would continue across the state, targeting shanties and other illegal structures that pose risks to public safety.

“From here, we are moving to other parts of the city. Every single illegal structure in Trans-Nkisi must go. This government is serious about urban planning and will not allow lawlessness to persist,” Mmaduekwe concluded.

In an interview with this reporter, however, some owners of the demolished shanties who were seen lamenting during the exercise, including Evelyn Okoye (provision shop owner), Adebayo Ahmed (plumbing materials dealer), Kenneth Nwali (scrap dealer), and Ugochukwu Kenneth (electrical materials dealer), recounted their losses.

While acknowledging that they received warning notices from the government, they said the demolition came as a surprise to them, and regretted that they have no option now but to go back to the village to seek another means of livelihood.

More photos from the scenes: