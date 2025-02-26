Anambra Homeland security law: Awkuzu community fires warning shot to criminal elements, asks them to repent or face wrath of law

By Chuks Eke

Barely a month after Anambra state government enacted the new Homeland security law, which culminated in the establishment of Agunechemba security outfit code-named ‘Operation-Udo-Ga Ach’i, Awkuzu community in Oyi Local Government Area of the state has warmed all criminal elements in the area to either repent or be exposed to face full weight of the law.

Traditional ruler of the community, Igwe (Prof.) Charles Anikweze, Igwe Nnamenyi III of Awkuzu Ibilibe Ogada Kingdom, in a press statement jointly signed by the President-General, PG of Awkuzu Progressive Union, APU, Dr. Ejike Moses Ogoegbunam who sounded this note of warning on Monday during a press briefing, maintained that henceforth there would be no more hiding place for any criminal element in the area.

Flanked by other prominent indigenes of the community at Awkuzu Town Hall, ivenue of the press briefing, ncluding

High Chief Barr. John Okonkwo, Ichie Francis Okafor (Ichie Oduga Oduga III of Awkuzu) , Ichie Walter Maduka (Ichie Obeagu of Awkuzu) and Ichie Dan Chukwukelu (Ichie Nwachinemeli Awkuzu), Igwe Anikweze and PG Ogoegbunam disclosed that plans were underway to establish a Security Trust Fund, STF.

According to the monarch and the PG, establishment of the STF in the area would be jointly carried out with Adinma Awkuzu Association and other patriotic stakeholders such as Awkuzu Cultural Association, United States of America, USA, Awkuzu Brothers Association, Awkuzu in the Diaspora and the Ife Awkuzu Association.

Insisting that the community stands solidly behind Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the auduous task of fighting insecurity and criminality in the state, Igwe Anikweze and Ogoegbunam further disclosed that the Nnamenyi cabinet of High Chiefs and the Awkuzu Council of Ichies are united with APU in taking all possible steps to ensure peace and security in the area.

“Criminals will not enjoy any patronage or sympathy from responsible individuals in Awkuzu. Therefore, all erring and criminally inclined youths must change and be of good behavior or be prepared to face the wrath of the law”.

Recalling that the emergence of the rebranded Vigilante squad put up by the state government was occasioned by rampant and incessant kidnappings in parts of the state, the community reiterated that although they may have enjoyed relatively quiet and peaceful environment in Awkuzu, yet they detest dastardly brazen cruellty exhibited by youths that snuff Ives out from people in the quest to get rich quick.

“The killing of people with intent to harvest and sell their vital parts to ritualists is an unpardonable sin before God and a gruesome assault to humanity. Therefore, we heartily welcome the advent of Agunechemba security outfit. Our own squad will join in the task of fighting different types of criminal activities, including trafficking on human beings and drugs, touting, cultism and criminal idolatry. Nobody in Awkuzu should therefore engage in these nefarious activities”.

“We wish to inform the general public that Awkuzu has zero tolerance for criminality of any type. Those that indulge in behaviiours that lend to criminality, including those that consumer or trade in drugs and mkpulu mmili are hereby warned to desist or otherwise leave the town for peace livers. This warning equally goes to mischief makers and rabble rousers that cause dissention among the peace loving people of Awkuzu”