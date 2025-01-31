Flurry of Awards As Organizers Announce Winners of First Essay Contest in Memory of Soludo’s Late Appointee

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a flurry of awards moment of panegyrics as Hon. Mrs. Ify Anatune splashed monetary prizes on students and pupils from different parts of the state who won the maiden edition of an essay competition organized in memory of her late husband, Mr. Joe Anatune.

The event, held on Thursday at the Headquarters of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) in Awka, saw many students smiling home with monetary prizes ranging from N30,000 to N200,000.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the state-wide essay competition, tagged “Joe Anatune Memorial Essay Competition (JAMEC),” was initiated in memory of late Josiah Chukwudi Anatune (popularly known as Joe Anatune), a media connoisseur and literary enthusiast who passed on April 30, 2022, just 11 days after Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo appointed him as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA).

A native of Awa in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, late Anatune was the Founder of B3 Communications, the mastermind behind Anambra Alliance (AA), and the Head of Media in Soludo’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign team.

Two years after his demise at the age of 62, some individuals and groups collaborated with his family to initiate the Joe Anatune Memorial Essay Competition in his memory as one of the ways to immortalize him.

Themed “Inspiring Young Minds, Shaping the Future,” the first and 2024 edition of the competition, which ran from October 27, 2024, to November 27, 2024, attracted over one thousand entries from various primary and secondary schools across the state, out of which three winners emerged from each category.

In the primary school category, where the pupils wrote on the topic “How Technology Is Shaping Our Everyday Lives,” 10-year-old Nnabugwu Mmesomachukwu Divinefavour of Umuhu Migrant Farmers School, Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area, scored 82.5 points to clinch the first position and smiled home with a monetary prize of N100,000.

Similarly, 9-year-old Chigbata Sharon of Goldseal Academy, Awka, came second with 81 points and got a monetary prize of N50,000, while Onyema Chisimdi of Eden Life Vocademics, Okoti Odekpe, came third with 80 points and received N30,000.

In the secondary school category, where the contestants wrote on “The Impact of Technology on the Future of Education: Opportunities and Challenges,” Eze Johnbosco Chinaza of St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nimo, clinched the first position with 79.3 points and went home with a whopping N200,000.

Edozie Esther Chigozie of Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, took the second position with 69.8 points and got N150,000, while Mmaduabuchuchi of Goldseal Academy, Awka, came third with 68.8 points, which earned her a monetary prize of N100,000. It was also announced that ten top persons from each category would get consolation prizes.

Aside from the monetary prizes and award plaques presented to the winners, the overall best — Nnabugwu Mmesomachukwu Divinefavour, who scored the highest points among all the winners (82.5 points) — was also presented with a special trophy donated by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, in support of the initiative, all in cherished memory of late Joe Anatune.

Making the presentations in Awka, Mrs. Anatune, the wife of the memorial figure, gave an overview of the event and its objectives, explaining that the competition was established to inspire creativity and analytical thinking among young students in the state.

According to her, the competition aimed to foster a reading and writing culture among pupils and students, which would help prepare them for future intellectual engagements. She also emphasized the importance of technology in education and encouraged students to embrace technological research and innovation.

She described her late husband as a passionate advocate for education, creativity, and youth empowerment, noting that he was a recipient of the prestigious NIPOST Award for essay writing during his youth.

“Joe was always passionate about writing and using it as a tool for positive change. This competition is a continuation of his dream to inspire young minds,” she said, further noting that her husband was also an avid reader who could not eat Sunday rice unless it was served together with a newspaper of that day.

Hon. Mrs. Anatune, who is also a member of the recently-reconstituted Board of ASUBEB, lauded Governor Soludo for his state-wide transformative works and giant strides, especially in the education sector, technological advancements, and general infrastructure. She also reassured to continue complementing the efforts of the Governor through meaningful and impactful initiatives.

While expressing joy over the resounding success of the maiden edition of the Competition, she appreciated the efforts of the team and the partners, which she said include Anambra Alliance, b3 Heritage, RIBADAC Foundation NGO, among others. She specially commended the State Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh; the ASUBEB Chairman, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi; and the Chairman of the Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC), Awka, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu; for their exceptional contributions to the education system.

Mrs. Anatune further assured that the Essay Competition would henceforth be an annual event. She congratulated the winners of the maiden edition and advised school children to take their studies seriously. She urged them to reduce the time spent watching movies and playing games, and instead commit more to reading and research to broaden their horizons and enhance their academic pursuits.

In their separate remarks, all the winners appreciated the organizers of the competition, and pledged to continue reading more and dreaming higher.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, the mother of the overall best winner, Mrs. Nwachukwu Chinyere Precious, who is also a teacher at the of Umuhu Migrant Farmers School, Ukpor, said she initially thought that the competition was a scam when she saw the advertisement, till it eventually turned to be a reality.

Among other highlights, presentation of the prizes and awards to the winners formed the high points of the event.

More photos from the event: