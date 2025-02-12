Former UNIZIK VC Bags Nomination for 2025 AMTY Awards

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

History will be made on March 22, 2025, as former Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone, is listed among other prominent personalities to receive award at the upcoming Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards ceremony, making him the first active or former Vice Chancellor of any higher institution to have been nominated for the prestigious AMTY Award.

According to the organizers of the highly-anticipated Award, the event which will hold at the Stanel Dome in Awka, Anambra State is expected to bring together stakeholders and professionals from diverse fields.

Announcing this on Wednesday, the organizers said, Professor Esimone, an internationally recognized Professor of Pharmacy, will be decorated with Public Servant of the Year Award for his accomplishments as former Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Professor Esimone, who led UNIZIK from 2019 to 2024, is being celebrated for his transformative leadership and dedication to academic excellence. During his tenure, the university witnessed remarkable progress, marked by advancements in research initiatives and the expansion of infrastructure. His tenure was characterized by a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of education and fostering a culture of innovation and learning.

Under his stewardship, Nnamdi Azikiwe University made significant strides in global rankings. For instance, in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young Universities Ranking, the university secured a global ranking of 501+ and stood as the 5th best university in Nigeria. In Sub-Saharan Africa, it ranked 31st and 4th in Nigeria, showcasing a notable upward trajectory in global and national standings. In the World ranking, Esimone also moved the institution from 4047 position to 1,501+ in the world and 8th in Nigeria, up from 10th in 2023.

Esimone’s proactive approach to infrastructural development saw a strategic shift towards securing private donations and engaging in endowment projects, attracting investments worth approximately US$200 million. He led the institution to enter into partnerships with organizations like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Bank of Industry (BOI), BUA Group, T. Y Danjuma Foundation, Dangote Group for projects in the school.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, Professor Esimone spearheaded administrative reforms, introducing digitalization of processes and enhancing facilities in hostels. There are also great impacts in sports and environmental sustainability with the establishment of an 18-hole golf course, a Zoo, and a tree-planting initiative in collaboration with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation.

His emphasis on research and innovation fostered the establishment of critical research centers and promoted entrepreneurship among students.

Professor Esimone has expressed gratitude for the nomination for the Public Servant of the Year Award and looks forward to the recognition at the upcoming AMTY Awards ceremony.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the Anambra Man of the Year Award (AMTY) was birthed in 2020 to celebrate exceptional individuals who have made great impacts in the state, and has recognized many great personalities since its launch in 2020.