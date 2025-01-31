8.4 C
2025: Ebonyi Inaugurates SWAN Week Committee

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ebonyi State chapter, has inaugurated a committee to oversee the 2025 SWAN Week, led by Pacesetter Israel Mbam.
Inaugurating the committee at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Chairman, Comrade Ndubuisi Nwogha, charged the newly constituted committee to be diligent and dedicated in ensuring that the union rewrites the story of sports in the state.
He appreciated the state governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, and the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Prince Richard Idike, for their support to the new executive, assuring them of continuous partnership to enhance sporting activities.
Comrade Nwogha also expressed gratitude to union stakeholders and thanked members for their support during and after the recently concluded election that brought in the new executive. He assured them of an inclusive leadership.
He urged the committee to reach out to all sports enthusiasts, emphasizing that Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration is passionate about sports and should be supported.
Former SWAN Chairman, Comrade Emeka Opara, encouraged the committee to seek guidance from stakeholders when necessary, assuring them of their support.
The Committee Chairman, Pacesetter Israel Mbam, represented by the Secretary, Comrade Cosmas Egba, thanked the executive for their trust and assured them of sincerity in reaching out to key sports stakeholders to ensure a colorful and successful event.
Members of the committee include Pacesetter Israel Mbam as Chairman, Comrade Cosmas Egba as Secretary, Mrs. Bisong Maria as a member, Mr. Clement Nnachi as a member, Mrs. Blessing Igidi, among others.
