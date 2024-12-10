Replicate 1 Household 2 Skills Initiative at the Grassroots, ODU Tells 179 Communities

From Uchenna Ezeadigwe

Awka

The Obosi Development Union has urged the one hundred and seventy-nine communities in Anambra to emulate the 1 House 2 Skills Acquisition initiatives as practised in Obosi Community.

This is coming as three hundred trained youths on Saturday, 7th, December 2024 graduated from the first batch of the Obosi Skills Acquisition, Empowerment and Palliatives (OBISEP) Pilot Phase One project initiated by the Obosi Development Union.

The event which had in attendance trainers on various skills and trainees showcasing their products took place at the Obosi Town hall and Tagged; the “Obosi 1 Household 2 Skills” programme with a total of seven hundred participants initially commissioned to undergo training in thirty-one different skills.

Speaking in his welcome address, Chairman, ODU Skills Acquisition Empowerment and Palliatives Committee, Worldwide, His Youthfulness Chisom T. Onugha said “What we are doing in Obosi today is to bring down the legacy of Mr Solution Governor, ‘One Youth 2 Skills” in as much as we call it “Obosi 1 Household 2 Skills” programme. The reason is to ensure that the benefits and positive impacts of this initiative are felt in various families in the households.

“The idea is to ensure that those who do not have hope of economic sustenance will begin to have hopes, those who are less privileged, the indigent ones will know the community have something for them. So we the entire Development Union ably headed and managed by Barr Ambassador Chimezie Obi, the Igwe, are doing everything possible to support this programme.

Mr Onugha while commending Governor Soludo on the ‘1 Youth 2 Skills’ initiatives urged other communities to emulate the “1 Househouse 2 Skills” initiative as a grassroots model for even and faster human and community development. He equally pleaded with Governor Soludo to support these communities who which to take up these projects.

Anambra Commissioner for Youths Development, Hon Patrick Agha Mba, expressing his gratitude to ODU for targeting youth enterprise development said “This programme is coming at a special time when the government of Anambra state is driving towards a serious partnership to empower the youths of the state. Youths make up about sixty-five per cent of our population, it is a significant number and segment of the society that must be provided with the right opportunities which ensure that they are kept busy and away from crime.”

The commissioner however noted that the state government cannot do it alone thus, the need for Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP). I am happy that today Obosi Community has responded in line with Mr Governor’s call for individuals and cooperate entities to assist in the development of the state as over 98 percent of it is in the hands of the individuals.

“The government of Anambra state are ready and eager to work with Obosi Community to ensure that this programme is completed. Obosi Community is doing the right thing. I thank the Igwe and Obosi Development Union for joining hands with the government to build a better future for our youths, where they will become economically productive and socially responsive.”

Chief Host, the President General Obosi Development Union, Ambassador Chimezie Nnamdi Obi described the event as a graduation ceremony of the trainees. “what we call the OBISEP project of Obosi is “One Household Two Skills” project that was initiated by the ODU Skills Acquisition Empowerment and Palliative Committee. This is the graduation ceremony of about three hundred out of seven hundred deployed to over fifty trainees to learn about thirty-one different skills.

He noted that the essence was to domesticate what Governor Soludo is doing at the state level down to the grassroots. “We decided that any good step at the state government level, we try to domesticate it. We saw the One Youth Two Skills initiatives and decided to replicate it in Obosi and today we are happy to let the world know that we are graduating about three hundred out of seven hundred trainers of the programme”.

Earlier speaking, Chairman of the Ocassion, Major General Emeka Maduegbunam (rtd) ably represented by Engr Chinedum Iweka said the initiative is a wonderful thing, as the project is beginning to take the youths out of crime and engage them with vocational skills that will finally enhance their wellbeing and also the society to benefit.

It is encouraging to the Obosi people the support from the state government and I want to use the opportunity to urge the indigent youths to take this training seriously as the benefits cannot be overemphasized.”

Some of the skills being learned include, Industrial house wiring, cosmetology, catering and confectioneries, fashion designing, veterinary and poultry farming, computer technology, plumbing, beauty care, solar and CCTV installations among others.

Meanwhile, present at the ceremony were Obosi Palace Administrative Secretary, Mr Okenwa Shadrach; Cabinet member, Chief Chuma (Ojobo Obosi); OBISEP Ambassador, Barrister Emeka Uyammadu (U.S.A), Engr Chito Onwuzulike, State Coordinator SMEDAN, Comrade Amala Ibuonye, Barrister O.J Chidolue; Mr Ije Amaka Arinze, Osodieme Obosi, as well as other many trainees of the programme.

More photos from the event: