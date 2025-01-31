Gory Scene As Anambra Anti-Touting Squad Allegedly Crashes with Tipper

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a gory scene in Anambra State as a very fatal crash that occured between the officers of the Anambra State Anti-Touting Squad (popularly known as SASA) and a tipper driver, who is yet to be identified.

The crash reportedly occurred on Friday, January 31, following an alleged attempt by the SASA officers to block the tipper driver, both from behind and from the front.

It was further reported that the incident occurred along the Onitsha—Oba Expressway, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on social media, showing two crashed vehicles of SASA officers at the front and the back of the tipper, as well as the lifeless bodies of some of the victims.

A short write-up that accompanies the video reads: “Happening now at Oba. ANTI TOUT trying to block a Tipper from front and back. This is the resultant effect.”

When contacted by this reporter, the Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, promised to get back with details of the incident, which is yet to be received as at the time of filing this report.