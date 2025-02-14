OPERATION UDO GA-ACHI: Soludo Did Not Ban Nightlife in Anambra — Commissioner Onyenji

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has debunked widespread speculations suggesting that his administration imposed a ban on nightclubs and nightlife activities across the state.

This clarification follows the circulation of an anonymous voice note on social media, which falsely claimed that the state government had outlawed nightclubs and imposed restrictions on nightlife. The misleading audio, which has caused apprehension among residents, further alleged that the newly-launched security operatives, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achị) would deal with individuals who chose to enjoy themselves at night.

Reacting on behalf of the government, the Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, dismissed the claims as baseless, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to misrepresent government policies.

Commissioner Onyenji, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, emphasized that the viral message was the handiwork of mischief-makers bent on distorting facts and creating unnecessary panic. He categorically stated that Governor Soludo’s administration has neither banned nightclubs nor imposed any restrictions on the movement of law-abiding citizens at any time of the night.

According to him, the mandate of the Joint Security Task Force, including the state-backed Agụnechemba Security Outfit, is strictly to combat crime and ensure the safety of lives and property in Anambra State. He explained that the government’s security efforts are targeted at criminals and troublemakers, not individuals engaging in legitimate entertainment and nightlife activities.

He further urged residents to disregard the misleading voice note, stressing that no official directive restricting nightlife has was issued by the state government. He also noted that any legitimate government directive is always signed and communicated through an authorized government officer, not through anonymous or unverified sources.

Reassuring Ndi Anambra, Onyenji stated that the Soludo-led administration was committed to fostering an enabling environment for businesses, entertainment, and tourism to thrive. He noted that the government’s ongoing infrastructural development, including road expansion, environmental sanitation, and improved security architecture, is part of a broader vision to transform Anambra into a livable, prosperous, and investment-friendly homeland, and not a departure land.

He called on well-meaning citizens to ignore the false narrative being peddled by a few individuals and continue to support the government’s efforts to reposition Anambra as a prime destination for culture, entertainment, and tourism.

“Anambra adịgọ mma. The Solution is here,” he affirmed.