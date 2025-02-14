2025: Anambra Young Writers Set to Hold Maiden Book Reading for the Year, Calls for Membership

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Members of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), Anambra State Chapter, are set to hold their first reading in the year 2025, as one of the literary activities of the group for the year.

This was contained in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday by the State’s Coordinator of the association, Izunna Okafor.

According to him, the book reading is aimed at giving writers (both the burgeoning and the established) a platform and opportunity to read, discuss and analyze their works, other literary works and literature in general, with fellow writers; adding that the monthly book reading is also aimed at encouraging and promoting reading cultures in the society.

He noted that the reading, which is slated to hold this Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be held at the usual venue, the Anambra State Central Library (also known as the Prof. Kenneth Dike State Central E-Library), beside Aroma Junction, Awka, Anambra State capital, starting 10 AM prompt.

On who and who are qualified to attend/join the book reading, Mr. Okafor noted that the reading, just like other book reading the Society has been holding every month, is open to every writer or literary enthusiast, notwithstanding whether the person is a published author or not.

“Everyone is invited, both old and new members, writers and literary enthusiasts from any part of the state or the country. As long as the person has interest in being part of it, they are highly welcome,” he explained.

Continuing, he said: “Participation is free; all we urge is punctuality and for the person be to come with something to read to us, be it published or unpublished poem, essay/creative article, short story, drama, book, or whatever they have to read and discuss with other participants, whether written by them or not.”

Okafor, who himself is a published author, further noted that reading is important to any burgeoning writer who wants to grow in the literary field, and is equally important to the established writers, if they must maintain and sustain their interest and relevance in the field.

He then invitingly called on any interested writer and literary enthusiast from anywhere within the state and beyond to attend and be part of the reading, adding that the need and the benefits therein cannot be overemphasized. He further hinted that young writers in the state hold their monthly reading on third Saturday of every month at the State Library to improve their skills.

Society of Young Nigerian Writers, it was gathered, is a forum for young/established writers and literary enthusiasts in Nigeria; and has branches across the 36 states of the Federation.

The Anambra Chapter of the association, among other periodic activities, has been the literary body hosting the Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture which holds annually every November 16 (Achebe’s date of birth), since 2016. It is also the publisher of the Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology, an annual international anthology published in honour of Achebe.

While calling on young and established writers and literary enthusiasts in Anambra State to join the association, Okafor also noted that further inquiries about the reading, membership and other activities of the association could be directed to:

synwanambrachapter@gmail.com

or 08163938812

Photos from some recent activities of the Association: