How we reduce herder-farmer conflicts – Mai Kaltungo

From.Ahmad saka, Bauchi

The Mai Kaltungo Engineer Saleh Mohammed has explained that the measures and steps taking by the State ,local Government and the emirate has yielded fruitful result that reduced violent clashes between herders and farmers in the state during harvest period.

Mai Kaltungo said this when he interacted with reporters in his palace on this year harvest season, He said we have involved all stakeholders and we received all the needed support from.the State Governor and the Local Government Chairmen which help us to consolidate the peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers.

He said ” under the arrangement Fulani heardsmen used to come back to our area from south and far north central during harvest with their cows, if the reached our area, they will not enter farms until when the farm owner finished harvested his crops , where the cows touched his farm produce the cattle rearers will pay, and the farmers too will not burn the grass in their farm they will left it to herders livestock to eat”

“If there is any problem farmers are not allowed to talk to the herders but the fulani leaders that are in the Prevention and Settlement Committee, are the one that will intervene and talk to farmers so that the matter will be resolve amicably”

He said the proactive measures, taken by the committee such as community engagement programmes, conflict resolution workshops and regular dialogue sessions between the farming and herding communities help alot because these initiatives are designed to foster mutual understanding and cooperation, addressing grievances before they escalate into violent clashes,”.

Monarch said that a stable and peaceful agricultural environment not only benefits the local economy but also contributes to national food security, “By preventing conflicts and ensuring that both farmers and herders can operate without fear of violence.”

Mai Kaltungo said the proactive approach serves as a model for conflict resolution and sustainable development, which has demonstrated how effective governance and community collaboration can lead to lasting peace and prosperity.

He said “our main challenges of today is “thieves are the people stealing farm produce in our farm which gave our farmers sleepless nights”

The Monarch warned farmers not to sale their farm produce because it will bring untold hardship to them in the near future.

On his part Kaltungo Local Government Chairman Honourable Iliya Suleiman Jatau , he used to support and met with the members of the committee regularly which help in eliminating any form of conflict between herdsmen and farmers as the rainy season commences.

Jatau said the committee is holding a series meetings between leaders of various groups of farmers and herders, as well as other stakeholders in the agricultural sector, which is yielding the desired results because the steps taken solidify the peace between the two groups in the state.

Chairman assured the state and local government’s commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders, which is an important element for the state’s agricultural and economic growth.

He said he is hopeful the local government may no longer experience farmers /herders clashes as the government builds on its success in maintaining peace between the two groups.

He reminded both parties of the need to be responsible and law-abiding while going about their activities and assured them of the government’s continued support,

Jatau urged them to continue to always be guided by the laws provided to prevent unnecessary clashes, especially during this year’s harvest season.

He said that government believed that peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders is essential for the agricultural and other economic development.

Chairman said that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration is committed to building on the prevailing peaceful coexistence among groups and communities in the state and the commitment is a crucial part of the state’s renewed efforts to prevent farmer-herder conflicts.

You would recalled that in the previous years, conflicts arising from such infractions between herders and farmers usually resulted in huge casualties on both sides, raising tensions and serious economic consequences.