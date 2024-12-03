FRENEMY: Man Lures Classmate to Kidnappers in Anambra, Arranges His Death, Victim Miraculously Escapes

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. ThankGod Adiegbuo, an indigene of Umueze Village in Umunnachi, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, has miraculously escaped from the hands of kidnappers, just few minutes after they took a decision to slaughter him.

The lucky victim, Adiegbuo disclosed this in a video that has gone viral on social media, where he recounted how his very close friend and classmate lured him to his abductors.

According to him, the incident which happened recently at Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, all started when he met his very friend, Mr. Sunday Nwakanze, at a filling station when he went to buy fuel with his car.

Mr. Adiegbuo explained that the friend, Mr. Nwakanze, who hails from Umudioka (also in Dunukofia Local Government Area) was also his classmate in primary school and also his in-law, as he got married to his sister.

“Since he saw me at a filling station buying fuel for my car, and attested that I am looking good, he has been calling me on the phone, inviting me to come and see him. But I have been having chance to go.

“So, today I decided to visit him. He told me there’s a place he is building house, close to the Abagana Girls Secondary School. So, he gave me direction to the place, and I took off to the place with my car.

“When I got close to a particular place close to the area, I saw him with a lady, and he told me that she was his girlfriend. And after we greeted, he pointed to an uncompleted building in a bush and said it was the house he told me he was building. So, he requested that we drove closer to the place and go in to see it well,” Adiegbuo recounted.

Continuing, he said when they got close to the house, his friend showed him another compound behind it and told him it’s a house of a herbalist who performs fortune-telling (ịgba afa) for him.

“He requested me to join him to that place. I told him I needed to park my car outside, but he suggested that I should drive it into the compound of the fortuneteller. And I obliged,” he said.

According to him, when they got there, which was an underground house, he saw a temple, a shrine, and some people whom the said herbalist was performing fortune-telling for.

“When the herbalist finished with those people, my friend said it was my turn, and requested him to perform fortune-telling for me. Out of the N3000 I had with me then, o dropped N2000, which though they said was very small for the service. And the man began his incantation and fortune-telling, which I was not even understanding what he was saying.”

Mr. Adiegbuo said as that was going on, the next thing he saw was that two men surfaced from nowhere with Pump Action gun and matchet, pointed to him and commanded him to lie down, close his eyes, and surrender himself, or else, they would ‘waste’ him instantly.

According to him, that was how the people kidnapped him there, tied up his hands behind, tied his eyes and mouth with pieces of cloth, chained up his legs, and dispossessed him of all he had, including his phones, his car key, his wallet and his ATM card, through which they immediately emptied all the money in his bank accounts after they forced him to reveal his bank PIN to them.

Continuing, Adiegbuo narrated that because he recently disbursed money to the contractors working for him, the kidnappers were not satisfied with the amount of money they saw in his bank accounts; which made them begin to discuss about killing (probably to sell his body parts for higher proceeds). He recalled that he heard that his friend telling the people to kill him immediately, as he would expose him and their deeds if he regains his freedom.

This, he said, sent fear down his spine, that he began to pray where he was tied, to a point that strength from nowhere came over him, and he quietly slipped out his hands and legs and untied all that they used to bind him, while the people were still outside discussing about how to kill him.

He said after he untied himself, he sneaked out from one of windows in the building where they kept him, jumped the fence and escaped, running through the tick bush, without knowing where he was going to, till he saw a fence and jumped into the compound, which he later discovered was the fence of Abagana Girls Secondary School, as the students started shouting, raising alarm and scampering for safety when they saw him.

This, Adiegbuo narrated, was how he miraculously escaped from the kidnappers’ den, noting that his car and other belongings are still there in the den.

When this reporter, Izunna Okafor, contacted him for his reactions, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command had not received any such information.

Watch the video below: