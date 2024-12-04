Strike: Gov Nwifuru Threatens Sack/Replacement of Workers

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has said that any worker in the state who partakes in the ongoing nationwide warning strike, is at risk of being sacked and replaced within 72hours.

Nwifuru made the disclosure Monday, while briefing newsmen in his office, at the new government house Centenary City Abakaliki.

The governor while emphasizing that government has commenced implementation of the new minimum wage, stated that there was no need for workers embarking on the strike, as they were being misinformed by some labour leaders. He however threatened to, forthwith, pay salaries via table payment which is according to number of days each worker was seen on his or her duty post.

“As a government we are to obey the law, we must respect the provisions of the constitution.

“And the law says the minimum wage must be N70,000. I have exceeded the nationally agreed N70,000, with additional N5000.

The governor while stating that he was aware of the present economy situation and had to increase the minimum wage to 75,000, expressed shock that workers in the state should engage in the strike.

Furthermore he said, “if you don’t want to come to work, you will forget about state government. We are not owing any worker in this state, both pension, gratuity and salary and we are paying the minimum wage as enshrined by the Act of the National assembly.

“I don’t know why our state should start a fight where there is no cause for it. I said this before the NLC chairman, and I make bold to say that I will never negotiate with you sir (NLC chairman). You are not my staff. You are not a staff of this state, you are the federal government staff and I don’t know why you are even the NLC chairman. I will start querying that now,” he added.