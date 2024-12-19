Cabinet Rejig: Decision taken in good faith, best interest of Kano’, Says Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has again, dismissed untowards perception on the recent cabinet reshuffle that affected the office of the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government and Five Commissioners.

Addressing journalists Wednesday during the state executive council meeting held at Government house, Governor Yusuf specifically refuted political insinuation being attached to the major cabinet shake up.

In a state issued by Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf who used the opportunity to debunk misrepresentation of government action, insisted the rejig was taken in good faith and in the best interest of Kano.

” In recent times, we made some decisions in the administration, including cabinet reshuffle. As a result of this action, some lost their positions in the cabinet while some reassigned to serve in another capacity. Let me remind the public that the action taken was in the best interest of the people of Kano”. Governor Yusuf added.

In the release, Governor Yusuf stressed that the need to drop some commissioners became pertinent to inject renewed energy that will strengthen policies of government.

Gov. Yusuf added that NNPP administration has pledged to deliver dividend of democracy, noted the urgency to effectively execute it’s campaign promises equally necessitated the replacement in the cabinet.

With the appointment of new seven commissioners who were recently screened and cleared by the state assembly, Governor Yusuf stressed that the cabinet is reinvigorated with fresh ideas to turn around social and infrastructural development of the state.

Although, the Governor notified those that were dropped from the state executive council would not be distanced from the administration, he assured of their reappointment to serve the state in another capacity.

“We have promised to deliver dividend of democracy to our people. Unfortunately we are already short of time to deliver what we promises. So, we need to effect changes to speed up in good time. We have reshuffled the cabinet in order to improve the system.

“Let me also say that we have not dropped those affected for life. We have other jobs for them, so I want everybody to accept the decision the way it is. As for those that were reassigned, we urged them to bring their previous experiences to bear in their new places of work”. Governor said.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf announced that the new commissioners would join the next executive council meeting and their respective portfolios would be announced.