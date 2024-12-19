Governor Yusuf’s Intervention Saves Kano N4bn on Sponsored Students’ Liabilities in Cyprus

8.4 C
N/West
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has successfully negotiated a reduction of over N2 billion in tuition liabilities owed to Middle East University, Cyprus, for the education of state-sponsored students.

The intervention, which was disclosed during the 22nd Executive Council Meeting at the Kano Government House, reduces a debt inherited from the previous administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the liabilities, totaling over 3 million euros (approximately N4 billion), had been left unpaid by the Ganduje-led government.

The debt covered tuition fees for students sponsored by the state between 2015 and 2019.

Governor Yusuf, during a recent visit to the university, found that all the students had returned to Kano over five years ago without receiving their certificates due to the unpaid fees.

Among the 50 affected students were graduates who had completed advanced degrees in fields such as medicine and other professions, with some attaining the rank of professor but unable to practice due to the withheld documents.

During negotiations, the university initially offered a reduced amount of 1.4 million euros, but Governor Yusuf pressed for further concessions.

After two days of talks, the parties agreed on an additional 15% discount, bringing the final settlement to N1.9 billion.

“This intervention not only resolves a longstanding issue but also saves Kano State over N2 billion,” Dawakin Tofa said.

The Governor expressed dismay at the plight of the students, who have been jobless since their return, unable to utilize their qualifications.

He promised to personally hand over their certificates soon, marking the resolution of a problem that has hindered their careers for years.

Governor Yusuf also announced a new policy to ensure accountability in the future.

