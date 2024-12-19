8.4 C
N/West
Gov. Yusuf accuses opposition parties of fueling political crisis in Kano metropolis
Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Wows drastic measures against resurgence of thuggery in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has accused actors in the opposition parties of fueling civic unrest and political instability in Kano.

Governor Yusuf pointed the accusing fingers while briefing journalists during the State Executive Council Meeting Wednesday, vowed to deploy drastic measures necessary to nip the resurgence of thuggery in the bud.

The Governor’s reaction follows the recent bloody crisis between some suspected political thugs who unleashed terror on another gang of politicians.

In a statement by Spokesperson of the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf revealed that intelligence brief abreast with after the state security council held Tuesday clearly exposed the atrocities of those sponsoring unrest in Kano.

According to the statement, the Governor posited the elements in the opposition, who are not comfortable with the steady development, peace and stability in the state, embedded to provoke needless crisis.

Gov. Yusuf however reassured determination of his administration to confront the challenges with equal force, insisted government would not henceforth, tolerate attempt by any elements to frustrate the enduring peace and tranquility in the state.

In the release, Governor Yusuf assured the resolution of the government to work with all the security agencies in the state to checkmate the excesses of the criminal minded elements being sponsored to cause problem.

Governor Yusuf will soon reopen the state own Reformatory Centre, at Kiru local government area as part of measures to rehabilitate and control drug abuse in the state.

During the Wednesday council meeting, the Governor also brief plans to inaugurate the newly constituted 46 of Shura Consultative Council compose of renowned Islamic Scholars, members of the academia, and other stakeholders.

To check unemployment, the Governor is determined to roll massive youth empowerment initiatives in the coming year to ensure that a significant per cent of the youth become self’relient.

