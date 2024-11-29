“Send Us Money Or We Kidnap You” Message: Police Arrest Couple in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of its onslaught against crimes in Anambra State, the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a couple who specializes in issuing kidnap and assassination threats to people with intention to extort the person.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

According to him, the couple, identified as Mr. Okoye Kingsley (aged 36 years) and Mrs. Chidinma Okoye (aged 27 years) were arrested in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the couple would always send threatening messages to people, demanding them to send them money or get abducted or killed.

“Given reports of text messages and voice notes received by unsuspecting members of the public on threats of abduction and kidnap, the Joint Security Force comprising the Police and AVG acting on technology-driven information in the early hours of today 29/11/2024 arrested a couple, one Mr Okoye Kingsley aged 36 years and Mrs Chidinma Okoye aged 27 years respectively in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State recovers phones and sim cards.

“The Couple specialises in sending threatening messages to people and demanding ransom or they shall be abducted or killed. They all confessed to the crime and admitted to destroying some of the sim cards which they had earlier used to commit the crimes.

“Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police *(CP) Nnaghe Obono Itam* has directed the immediate transfer of the Case to the Anti-Kidnapping/Robbery Squad of the Command for comprehensive investigations while the accused persons shall be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations.

“In another development, the Command is aware of and already investigating a recent and related voice note of a security report to a Police Station on how a victim escaped abduction by an alleged Security operative.

“The Command did not take the information for granted. Hence, activates all the necessary intelligence tools to unmask the suspects and nip the issue in the bud to avoid reoccurrence.”