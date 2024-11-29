Breaking News: 50 “Biafrans” Acquitted By Federal High Court In Abuja

Today, a federal high court discharged 50 persons consisting of men and women who were illegally held in the custody of the Nigeria security agencies since December 2023.

This information was made available by Barrister Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC).

BREAKING NEWS! BREAKING NEWS!! BREAKING NEWS !!!

What an awesome Christmas Victory/Gift!

Please Ezigbo Umuchineke join us in appreciating the Almighty ChukwuOkike Abiama, that he has done it again, today!

The Federal High Court of Nigeria, sitting in Abuja, has just discharged and acquitted 50 Biafrans consisting of both young/old men and women, illegally held since the 1st day of December 2023. This calls for not only celebration but a victory dance.

Recall that these innocent citizens were illegally arrested by the overzealous Nigerian security Agents, in Anambra state on the 1st Day of December 2023, while on their way to participate in a burial ceremony; they were afterwards bundled and transported to Abuja, and subsequently charged on a frivolous and unfounded allegation of engaging in terrorism activities and meetings, in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/8/2024.

Hearing was fully conducted, as the prosecution fielded four witnesses in proof of their case. At the end of the prosecution’s case, we filed A No Case submission, for which the court ruled upon today.

In a well considered, incisive, profound and erudite Judgment delivered this morning being the 29th day of November 2024, by an erudite Jurist- His Lordship, Hon . Justice J.K. Omotosho, the court comprehensively upheld our No case submission, and consequently discharged these innocent Biafrans on all the three count charge, and accordingly acquitted them too.

I want to use this opportunity to state that this case was done pro bono; we never collected a kobo from any of the defendants’ relatives, neither do we intend to collect a dime from any of them tomorrow.

We shall continue to appreciate God Almighty for His infinite blessings and Grace upon our lives.

May I most profoundly appreciate the efforts of my erudite colleagues in chambers who diligently prosecuted this defence along with me , and who had effectively stood in for me when the occasion demands. I cannot complete this note without saying a word of thanks to Bar. Habila Turshak, Bar Chimmuanya Emenari and our indefatigable Head of Chambers, who superintended over all the chambers pre-trial meetings, that grounded this unprecedented victory.

To Him alone shall all the glory and adoration be ascribed unto. May His Name be forever praised.

May I also use this opportunity to appreciate all Ezigbo UMUCHINEKE and our indefatigable supporters, for always being there for us. Your prayers are impacting.

We shall continue to legally intervene to secure the freedom of all innocent Biafrans, and the oppressed who are being held illegally in various detention facilities across the states.

We further admonish our people to continue to remain law abiding, as they have always been; jettison any teachings that promotes violence, as it can never prosper any ideology anchored on a quest for freedom.

Even as we collectively continue to move FORWARD!!!!!

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)

November 29th, 2024.