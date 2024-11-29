8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Court Strikes Out BobRisky’s Fundamental Rights Suit against EFCC

Crime
Court Strikes Out BobRisky’s Fundamental Rights Suit against EFCC
Bobrisky

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed a fundamental rights suit instituted against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by Okuneye Idris  Olanrewaju (a.k.a Bobrisky) alleging breach of his rights by the Commission and seeking  N200million damages.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday,  November 28, 2024,  Justice Owoeye held that Bobrisky’s claims of encroachment of his rights lacked merit with no credible evidence to justify the reliefs he sought from the court.

One of the reliefs sought was an “ an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents” from harassing, declaring him wanted,  arresting or detaining him “whether by themselves, their officers, servants, agents…”.

READ ALSO  Police React, As Angry Youths Burn Self-acclaimed Govt Officials to Death in Anambra

In another relief, Bobrisky prayed the court to award the sum of N200million against the EFCC as damages he allegedly suffered from the activities of the Commission regarding his arrest and trial.

After evaluating all the reliefs he sought,   Justice Owoeye ruled that   “having evaluated the evidence placed before this Court by the Applicant, it is evident that the Applicant has failed to provide credible evidence to justify the award of the declaratory and injunctive reliefs sought by him”.

The judge further stated that,  “ in the final analysis,  I hold the claims of violation of fundamental rights against the 1st and 2nd Respondents were not made out of the affidavit evidence placed before this Court.  The claim of the Applicant against the 1st to the 2nd Respondents hereby lacks merit and is liable to be dismissed. It is accordingly dismissed”.  The judge also refused to award any damage against the EFCC.

READ ALSO  Two Killed, Others Injured At Christ The King Procession In Abia State

Bobrisky had dragged both the EFCC and the National Assembly before the court and all the reliefs he sought were thrown out.  He was originally arrested by the EFCC on April 4, 2024 by the Commission for Naira abuse. His arrest eventually led to his six months  conviction  by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on April 12, 2024  .

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
“Send Us Money Or We Kidnap You” Message: Police Arrest Couple in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gombe Court Jails Police, Immigration Officers for N1.6m Employment Fraud

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.