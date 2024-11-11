Misconduct: Kano judicial commission sanctions 8 staff, recalls 2 Judges

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken disciplinary actions against eight judiciary staff members over misconduct.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Kano State Judiciary, Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Sunday in Kano.

“The Judicial Service Commission at its 76th meeting held on Nov.4, considered petitions against the Judiciary staff and ordered two court registrar’s on compulsory retirement.

”Those sanctioned are Magistrates Nasir Ado, Alkali Yusuf Kawu, Sanusi Usman-Atana, and Finance Registrar Salisu Adamu-Nayola. “Others are Alkali Abdulmuminu Nuhu, Alkali Abubakar Abdullahi, Court messenger Shuaibu Bello, and Shamsu Abbas, Court registrar,” the JSC said. The communion said investigation by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee(JPCC) in respect of two petitions filed against Nasir Ado, revealed that he conducted proceedings without record and when asked he falsified and tampered with the record to show that there was a record of the proceeding. The commission adopted the recommendation of the JPCC, that recommended that Ado’s actions of tampering with court records constituted gross misconduct and accordingly recalled him from judicial duties.

“Following a complaint filed against a Sharia Court Judge, Yusuf Kawu by Association of Fighting Criminals, that he used his judicial position to release a convict who was sentenced to one year imprisonment by another Judge without option of fine.

“The commission found the actions of the Judge to be unlawful and his defence untenable, consequently he is recalled from judicial functions indefinitely”

He said that the commission also issued warning to Magistrate Sanusi Atana, following two petitions against him, where he was found to have assumed the role of recovery of premises in a criminal trial and granted bail to a suspect before the date slated for ruling without notifying the prosecution.

“The commission cautioned Atana to desist from exceeding his jurisdictional limit and uphold the principles of fair”

He said the JSC further directed compulsory retirement of Salisu Adamu Nayola, Finance Registrar of Kiru Sharia Court, following a JPCC investigation that confirmed he accepted bribes to process inheritance entitlements.

“Nayola reportedly collaborated with Alkali Abdulmuminu Nuhu, who has also been recalled from judicial duties for two years and placed under the Chief Registrar’s supervision.

The JSC also issued a strong warning to Alkali Abubakar Abdullahi of Takai Sharia Court Kano, for handling Sabo Garba Housing Estate, Kabuga, and Dorayi Kwanar Makabarta distribution case outside his jurisdiction.

The commission advised him to strictly adhere to his territorial limits and avoid handling cases outside his jurisdiction.

He added that after an investigation by the JPCC on the petition filed against a court messenger Shuaibu Bello was found to have engaged in act of corruption by collecting money in excess of the official amount charged for opening a file.

“The committee also found him to engage in conduct unbecoming, rude and disrespectful to a court user and deceiving the petitioner into signing a letter of withdrawal of the petition.

“The commission endorsed the JPCC’s recommendation, suspending Bello for four months without pay”

The JSC also imposed compulsory retirement on Shamsu Abbas, a court registrar for releasing a suspect on bail without the case being officially assigned to any court, making an order for the suspect to make financial restitution that are beyond his official duties.

The Judicial Service Commission remains dedicated to ensuring that all judiciary personnel perform their duties within the boundaries of the law

and with the utmost respect for judicial processes.

The commission, he said, will continue to apply the appropriate sanctions against any erring staff particularly those saddled with judicial responsibilities. It said the measures was to safe guard the integrity and accountability of the judicial system and maintain the confidence of the public.