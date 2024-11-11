8.4 C
Prolonged power outage halts economic activities in Bauchi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

A prolonged power outage has brought economic activities to a halt in Bauchi, leaving business owners frustrated and desperate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outage, caused by vandalised equipment, has disrupted power supply across the Bauchi, Jos, and Gombe areas.

Some business owners told NAN on Sunday that the situation has been difficult, reducing their operations to a standstill.

Malam Aminu Ningi, a beverage seller, said he is struggling to maintain cold storage, leading to spoiled inventory and significant losses.

Mr Emos Bulus, a business centre operator, said the outage has left him unable to provide essential services like printing, photocopying, and internet access.

Dry cleaners have been forced to halt operations, affecting livelihoods, while point-of-sale (POS) operators are experiencing disruptions in transaction processing.

Meat sellers are also dealing with spoilage and revenue losses due to a lack of refrigeration, and grinding machine operators are left idle, impacting food processing and preparation.

An official from the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), who pleaded anonymity stated that efforts are underway to restore the vandalised equipment affecting electricity supply in Bauchi, Jos, and Gombe.

According to the official, the company is diligently repairing damaged infrastructure to improve power distribution.

Due to limited power availability, JEDC has implemented load-shedding measures.

“This strategy involves temporarily cutting electricity supply to specific areas to prevent widespread blackouts, especially during peak demand periods.

“The goal is to manage power resources efficiently and minimise disruptions”.

The JEDC however assured customers that efforts are ongoing to improve electricity distribution and prevent future outages.

The company added that power supply should return to normal once restoration works are completed.

