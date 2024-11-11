Crisis to catalyst: Fubara sees divine path for Rivers’ future

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, recently addressed the state’s unfolding political crisis, describing it as divinely orchestrated to propel the state towards a transformative “new era” of political emancipation, economic growth, and broader development.

Governor Fubara made this proclamation on Sunday during a special Thanksgiving Service held in honour of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV, who was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.

The service, conducted at the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Shepherd’s Hill Parish in the Mgbuoba Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, marked a pivotal moment, blending faith and governance.

In his address, Fubara expressed that his administration’s resilience amid the recent challenges was evidence of a higher purpose at work. “With God wholly involved, what many thought would overwhelm us has, in fact, been our strength, reinvigorating us to continue steering the state’s affairs with determination,” he said. He attributed the government’s stability to divine intervention, asserting that the crisis has not hindered his administration but rather galvanised it toward a renewed vision for the state’s future.

The Thanksgiving Service was not only a celebration of Eze Wodo’s leadership but also symbolic of Rivers State’s heritage and resilience. Eze Wodo’s appointment, endorsed by the state’s traditional council, reinforces the governor’s emphasis on unity and community-centred governance.

As a gesture of faith and support, the parish leadership presented Fubara with copies of the Holy Bible, underscoring the central role of faith in the state’s political journey.

The governor statements come as Rivers State navigates ongoing power struggles that have stirred local and national discourse. His message of faith-backed resilience serves as a rallying cry for Rivers citizens, urging them to see beyond the immediate trials and envision a prosperous future led by what he called “God’s guiding hand.”