In Anambra, Police Arrest Native Doctor, One Other Over Alleged Robbery, Kidnapping, Recover Gun

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a native doctor and his accomplice over suspected armed robbery and kidnapping in Uru, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, who also gave the names of the arrested suspects as Mr. Maduabuchukwu Ikechukwu Okafor (age 30 years), and Mr. Nweze Chijindu (aged 38 years).

According to the Police Spokesman, the arrest of the suspects followed the testimony of a rescued kidnap victim on 22/11/2024 by 6 pm near Abagana Girls Secondary School, which prompted the joint security forces, comprising of Police and Anambra Vigilante Operatives to bust a shrine of a native doctor in the area, where the two suspects were arrested.

SP Ikenga also revealed that the operatives recovered one Pump Action gun, the vehicle of the rescued kidnap victim, rope, horsewhip, among other incriminating items. He further added that some other accomplices in the crimes, identified as Supuluchukwu Nweze and Sunday Nwakanze are currently on the run.

The statement partly read: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was lured to the location by a phone call allegedly initiated by Sunday Nwakanze. The victim was abducted at gunpoint, dispossessed of his valuables, and transported to a shrine where he was restrained using ropes and had his mouth sealed.

“The two suspects confessed to the crime and are currently assisting the Police with information for possible arrest of other gang members.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Anambra State.”