Badaru says FG committed to enhance security in South East

The Federal Government of Nigeria has assured the people of the South East of enhanced security in the region.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru gave the assurance while addressing officers/personnel of 82 Division/Joint task force south East Operation Udoka during his operational visit to Enugu State.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, on Saturday in Abuja.

Badaru said that a secured environment was crucial for business growth and prosperity and urged the officers/personnel to intensify efforts at combating insecurity in the region.

According to him, without security, there can be no peace or development.

The Minister reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating all forms of insecurity nationwide, adding that in the past one year lots of progress had been made to that effect.

“There is a renewed determination to intensify our efforts against all forms of insecurity under President Tinubu’s leadership,” he said.

Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division/ Joint Task Force South East Operation Udoka, announced that the Army was implementing robust strategies to ensure a safe and secured environment for upcoming festive season.

“Through the Joint Security Task Force in the South-East, code-named ‘Operation udoka we aim to create a secured atmosphere that facilitates the usual mass return for Christmas,” he said.

Similarly, the minister visited Imo State in continuation of his operational tour of the region.

Addressing the troops at the Forward Operation Base, Okigwe, 211 Quick Response Group, Nigerian Air Force Owerri and Naval Base Oguta, he urged them to improve on their successes.

He also visited Gov. Hope Uzodimma, and extended his gratitude for his support to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army/Joint Task force, Operation Udoka.

He stressed that the Ministry of Defence remained committed to fostering a secured and peaceful environment conducive for businesses and community development in the South-East.

“We are determined to end insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.