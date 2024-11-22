Dr. Odii: The visible trademarks of a competent politician in Ebonyi

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Dr.Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii’s journey into the political landscape, came as a surprise to many political gladiators and Party faithfuls across Ebonyi State, Nigeria and in Diaspora.

He took onlookers and those who had been in the game by storm as they were dazzled, thrilled and equally petrified by his political ingenuity, influence, affluence, dexterity and daring moves to make a lasting and irreversible impact in the political arena, at the Ward, Local Government Area, LGA, State and National levels of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His tornado-like dominance caused jittery in the Camps of the All Progressives Congress, APC, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Labour Party, LP, and likes in the State, during the 2023 general election.

The mention of his name, Anyichuks, did not only make APC as a political Party to allegedly oil their rigging machineries but to also adopt every unconventional political approach to tackle him, against all odds.

This gentle but calculative political warlord, with the quintessential competence, exposure and experience of a political juggernaut, has made and is still making reverberating impacts in the political landscape of Ebonyi State.

Since after the 2023 general elections, Dr.Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii had gone back to his different arrays of businesses, without playing to the gallery of political picayune, as he has long outgrown the interest and disposition of scoring cheap and unwarranted political points.

However, he is not a politician that can be cajoled, intimidated or frustrated by any political opponent, and following the antecedents of his political nature, principles and practices, its apparent that this rare personality is a man of peace, wealth, courage, candor and charismatic ingenuity.

Recall again, that during the 2023 general elections, there were avenues or situation that warranted him to deploy instruments of destabilisation, chaos and destruction but he never did, as he chose the path of peace, knowing full well, that Ebonyi State remains greater than the aspiration of any politician.

And because of this exemplary disposition of his, one can categorise, acknowledge and place him in the ranks and likes of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who toed the path of peace, unity and justice, in the pursuit of his political ambition.

His message to every Ebonyian has always been that of unity, peaceful coexistence and justice, even as he emphasized its importance at every point in time.

While the election results may not have been what he had anticipated, he still believes that commitment to consultative, zero bloodshed, and nonviolent electioneering and politicking approaches, remain a lasting formula and ingredient for good leadership and governance of the State.

It is too early for anyone to go to bed with the mindset, that this PDP stalwart of immense political capacity and initiative, may have forgotten about “Anyi Ga Emeya Movement” as the journey for a better Ebonyi State is still within the circumference of his political lens.

This man of many sides has always remained intentional with making progress in life. He has forged ahead, and in forging forward, he still believes in the importance of resoluteness, unity and peace, on his shared goals and aspirations of a prosperous Ebonyi State.

He has called on government of the day “To continue to engage with communities and people; listen to their needs, and collectively work together as usual, to address their concerns with love, compassion, and hope in a State that flourishes. I am sure that together, we can build a stronger and sustainable future for all Ebonyians.”

As a strong political figure, Stakeholder and citizen of the State, he has the right to constructively criticize any government at all levels for the betterment of the ruled as any government that is afraid of being criticized has lost its savour of being a salt, for the advancement and progress of any geographical location.

Dr.Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is one of the most distinguished personalities in Nigeria and diaspora, whose record in the business world and the political hemisphere has remained unbeatable and unequalled by all standards, principles and judgement.

He entered the political landscape in order to bring into focus his love for humanity and improve the standard of living of every Ebonyi man and woman.

Dr.Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is a distinguished businessman and philanthropist with over 23 years of experience in building and managing businesses across diverse sectors of the economy.

He is still resilient in his vision and agenda to transform Ebonyi State into a cynosure of all eyes but as that dream wasn’t actualized then, it will surely come to pass, God willing, in the near future, after going through the crucibles of political consultations.

As the Founder and Chairman of Orient Global Group, which encompasses subsidiaries such as Orient Global Manufacturing, Orient Haulage & Logistics, and Purity Agro-Allied Ltd, he impacted the business community with his Ingenuity and capacity to make significant trademarks in that sector.

It is worthy to state, that he serves as the President and CEO of Ultimus Holdings, comprising subsidiaries like Ultimus Construction, Ultimus Development, and Ultimus Global Integrated (owners of The Classroom by Ultimus).

With investment portfolios spanning manufacturing, shipping, logistics, construction, real estate, healthcare, trade, and services, Dr. Odii is a venture capitalist who has successfully expanded his businesses beyond Nigeria into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr. Odii is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, where he completed the Chief Executive Program, and holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria.

He was awarded a Doctor of Science degree in Strategic Business Management and Corporate Governance by the European American University, Republic of Panama.

Dr. Odii has served on the 11th Governing Council of Lagos State University and is currently serving on the 12th.

He was also a member of the inaugural Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School, Anambra State. Over the years, he has honed his expertise in leadership, management, and business strategy.

Dr. Odii has received numerous awards for his contributions to business and philanthropy. In 2021, he was honoured with the Next Bull Award at the Nigerian Investors Value Awards (NIVA), organized by Business Day Newspaper and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In 2022, Guardian Newspaper named him one of the top 50 CEOs contributing to Nigeria’s GDP growth in 2021,and Independent Newspaper recognized him as Philanthropist of the Year.

Through the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, which he founded with his wife, Dr. Odii has built over 150 homes for the underprivileged in rural communities, 9 churches, 1 traditional palace, and a three-story primary and secondary school complex.

The foundation has provided scholarships to over 2,500 students both locally and internationally, facilitated annual medical screenings, and supported over 40,000 families with relief materials and food items.

Over 1,000 farmers receive agricultural inputs from the foundation each year, while 3,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from grants and seed capital.

Dr. Odii also founded the Anyichuks Unity Cup, an annual sports tournament in his hometown, aimed at inspiring youths and promoting grassroots sports development.

In addition to his professional achievements and philanthropic endeavours, Dr. Odii enjoys spending time with his family, reading, swimming, and golfing.

He is a member of several prestigious golf clubs in Lagos and is passionate about maintaining a balanced and active lifestyle.

This rare gem is Ebonyi’s best brain, dignified political Amazon and business Mogul with a difference, that brought unforgettable and unending shock waves into the spines of supposed political warlords, during the 2023 general election.

What’s next for him in the political arena? Let’s keep our eyes on the clock, in front of us, as only time will tell.