Cameroonian forces have destroyed the camp of the Dragon Fighter Marine, a Biafran separatist group operating in the Bakassi Peninsula. The airstrike marks a significant escalation in the conflict between Cameroonian forces and separatist groups in the region.

According to reports, the camp came under attack in an early morning airstrike, with several separatist fighters feared killed or injured.

The Cameroonian military has confirmed the success of the operation, stating that it was aimed at disrupting separatist activities in the region.

The conflict in the Bakassi Peninsula has been ongoing for several years, with separatist groups seeking independence from Cameroon and Nigeria. The situation has been further complicated by the presence of other armed groups in the region.

The international community has called for restraint and dialogue to resolve the crisis. However, the airstrike by Cameroonian forces is likely to escalate tensions in the region.