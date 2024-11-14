8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Crisis Escalate, As Cameroonian Forces Launch Airstrike On Biafran Separatist Camp In Bakassi

National
Crisis Escalate, As Cameroonian Forces Launch Airstrike On Biafran Separatist Camp In Bakassi
Crisis Escalate, As Cameroonian Forces Launch Airstrike On Biafran Separatist Camp In Bakassi

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Cameroonian forces have destroyed the camp of the Dragon Fighter Marine, a Biafran separatist group operating in the Bakassi Peninsula. The airstrike marks a significant escalation in the conflict between Cameroonian forces and separatist groups in the region.

According to reports, the camp came under attack in an early morning airstrike, with several separatist fighters feared killed or injured.

The Cameroonian military has confirmed the success of the operation, stating that it was aimed at disrupting separatist activities in the region.

The conflict in the Bakassi Peninsula has been ongoing for several years, with separatist groups seeking independence from Cameroon and Nigeria. The situation has been further complicated by the presence of other armed groups in the region.

READ ALSO  FirstBank Host Fintech Summit 6.0, Launches Fintech Innovators Pitch Programme

The international community has called for restraint and dialogue to resolve the crisis. However, the airstrike by Cameroonian forces is likely to escalate tensions in the region.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Abuja-Kaduna train attack: ECOWAS Court dismisses SERAP’s N50m compensation suit
Next article
2027: Ohanaeze Youth Council Did Not Endorse Atiku Abubakar

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NNPC, SPDC Donate US$1 Million To Borno Flood Victims

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.